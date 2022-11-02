Patricia Zengerle is a reporter for Reuters who covers Congress, with a focus on foreign policy.

And apparently her gig pays pretty well. At least well enough for high gas prices not to be an issue for her:

I don’t get the obsession with “high” gas prices. pic.twitter.com/wWz6RJkIe1 — Patricia Zengerle 🍁 (@ReutersZengerle) November 1, 2022

Seriously, peasants. What are you complaining about?

It’s $3.19 where I live and was $1.85 in Jan 2021. That’s about $25 per tank difference and I live where we drive places because there is not a public transit option. Add to gas prices the increase in food, property taxes etc and wages not keeping pace, that’s a problem. — Darren (@DarrenC347) November 1, 2022

I paid $4.77 for regular two days ago. https://t.co/U2MILMiY45 — Brittany (@bccover) November 1, 2022

Patricia Zengerle: “Yeah, well, you’re probably doing something wrong, then.”

It's more of a problem for blue-collar workers. Nothing you need to concern yourself over. — Dave Kleikamp (@ShaggyKC) November 1, 2022

Only up 30-50 cents from last year. — Ring the Bell (@YNWABell) November 1, 2022

I looked it up. In Nov 2021 gas prices were $3.40/gallon. I just paid $3.49. (Also I admit, my car is old but gets 42 mpg, my commute’s less than 10 miles … so I’m lucky but also choices) — Patricia Zengerle 🍁 (@ReutersZengerle) November 1, 2022

Patricia conveniently left out the fact that she paid nine cents more for gas than she paid at this time last year because of things like Joe Biden depleting the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a desperate effort to buy votes from people who are capable of seeing with their own eyes that gas prices are not “going down” as Ron Klain insists. Biden’s fixes to high gas prices are only temporary Band-Aids that don’t actually address the root causes of high gas prices. You’d think that what with being a big-time reporter and having access to all kinds of prominent political voices, Patricia would dig a little more into what’s actually happening rather than just take everything at face value.

Compared to a year ago, fuel prices in N. Va. are up anywhere from 28 cents/gallon for the lowest quality gasoline to $1.66/gallon for diesel, by which most goods are shipped. I don't get why propaganda press are so obsessed with pretending this isn't a valid concern for people. pic.twitter.com/qfWpk4XVd9 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 1, 2022

The answer to that is in Mollie’s tweet: “propaganda press.” Journos like Zengerle who “inform” the public by telling them not to believe their own lying eyes and ears are effectively mouthpieces for the Biden administration.

"I don’t get…"

We know. That's the problem. — Sinner Saved by Grace (@redeemed_St) November 1, 2022

Polls often show journalists as one of the few groups of people who are even more despised than Congress. Patricia Zengerle might want to think about why that is.

I don’t get how more people don’t hate journalists. https://t.co/ivAeqO1R2p — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 1, 2022

sd

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!