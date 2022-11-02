As we told you yesterday, Twitter’s new head honcho Elon Musk announced that for the low, low price of $8 a month, blue-checks can keep their blue checks (and get some extra perks).

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

A lot of blue-checks are pretty upset. Why should they have to pay for the privilege of being verified? We can sort of understand where some of them are coming from. Verification can definitely be a useful tool and lets users know who’s who they really say they are. It definitely comes in handy for us at Twitchy, since so many of our posts are about blue-checks.

But we’re not really convinced that this is nearly as big a deal as blue-checks like, say, Stephen King are making it out to be.

King recently threatened that he’ll be “gone like Enron” if he has to pay for his blue check (though he made the threat when he believed the fee would be $20 a month). What a loss it would be for Twitter if King left.

Almost as big a loss as it would be if Jennifer Rubin peaced out:

Let me put it this way: I will leave Twitter rather than pay Musk a single dime for anything — Jennifer "Pro-privacy" Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 2, 2022

Is that a threat, Jen? Or a promise?

Don’t laugh at her! She’s serious!

Dear Diary: After four days of continuous threats, I'm starting to believe that nobody takes me seriously. I must take drastic measures; perhaps I'll glue my hand to a Space X rocket just before it launches. Sincerely, Jenn Post script: Resist! — Dan Novotny (@MrDanNovotny) November 2, 2022

Stop making fun of her! Imagine how scared she must be to threaten to leave Twitter over this. She didn’t even leave Twitter over Donald Trump, and he destroyed our democracy!

how are we supposed to know how " the boyfriend" looks and whether the girls have eaten their meat balls??? https://t.co/Ak4IXLQFtU — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) November 2, 2022

What are we gonna do without her?

No, she won’t.

Morgan Freeman Narrator Voice: But Jennifer did not leave Twitter. And when the celebrity tax rolled out, she happily paid it. She had grown accustomed to the cheers and boos of the yard and could no longer imagine her life without it. https://t.co/FukXr2oMsn — Shave the Zebras (@MollyMiller951) November 2, 2022

But, you know, maybe just to be safe, we should all open our hearts and wallets to help her out:

started a gofundme to save @JRubinBlogger…’s twitter account https://t.co/pgjfPA1Ckf — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 2, 2022

Please give if you can. Every cent counts.

Think about all the extra box wine you can afford now. — Noam Blum (temporary)→ (@neontaster) November 2, 2022

And they said Elon wouldn't change this platform for the better. 😏 — lcrates (@lcrates) November 2, 2022

***

