We’re learning more about David DePape, the suspect in the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi in their San Francisco home, and, well, let’s just say, DePape has a somewhat complicated background.

NEW: The ex-girlfriend of David DePape, the suspect in the Paul Pelosi attack, says that mental illness and drug use caused him to deteriorate so profoundly that he grew convinced that “he was Jesus for a year.” https://t.co/P7v8HVjFcy — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) October 31, 2022

Huh.

Many still insist that the suspect in the Pelosi attack was driven by political ideology, but the mother of his children just confirmed he was in the grip of a psychosis caused by long-term drug use. This story is fundamentally about mental health, not political radicalization. https://t.co/3D6BGx13v4 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 31, 2022

Not if you ask Jennifer Rubin, though:

if Republicans would stop inciting violence crime might go down — Jennifer "Pro-privacy" Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 30, 2022

Welp, that certainly is a take.

Shut it down. We have the most idiotic tweet of the day. https://t.co/vOMcJ9kxpE — Boooooo 👻 (@IzaBooboo) October 31, 2022

Granted, Rubin’s tweet came out before the San Francisco Chronicle’s story, but even before the Chronicle article, there was already mounting evidence that the violent home invasion wasn’t a clear-cut case of right-wing political violence. Of course that didn’t stop Jennifer Rubin from picking up the narrative football and running with it. “The GOP is the Party of Violence” is one of her favorite narrative footballs, after all. Never mind that in order to believe that, you’d have to willfully ignore all left-wing incitement violence. And there’s been quite a lot of it.

We know that Jennifer Rubin is an abject moron, but there’s no way she doesn’t remember all that.

Lotta Matt Walsh fans in Berkeley, certainly. https://t.co/er43gv6kyX — Ekdahl Press Office (@EkdahlPress) October 31, 2022

Yup, it's MAGA country out there in those high crime area https://t.co/AOiaKFAi9y — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 31, 2022

That’s what Jennifer Rubin would like us to believe. And plenty of her readers do, because they’re even denser than she is.

If willful ignorance is bliss, Jennifer et al. must be in absolute ecstasy right now.

Not that you were looking for any other reasons not to take Jennifer Rubin as a serious person, but it’s nice that she’s given you another one. Very generous.

GorT: her opinions get dumber by the day. I'm sure all the shootings in DC, NYC, Chicago, etc are because of "Republicans inciting violence" And where was this position when Dems incited the riots in the streets of cities? https://t.co/Olkpys1lqI — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 31, 2022

Jen was in the pretzel position. It’s her favorite one by far.

One could argue your rhetoric here is inciting violence. https://t.co/R4F431K2fD — 😉😘🎉 Just A (@TheycallmejustA) October 31, 2022

One could most definitely make that argument. Jennifer Rubin is accusing Republicans of inciting violence, thereby inciting violence against Republicans in the name of curbing violence.

Has it ever occurred to you that you are part of the problem? https://t.co/LVoEtUWG4k — Rufus McCloonahan (@mccloonahan) October 31, 2022

Shame on you, Jennifer.

There is no way you appreciate the level of disdain the average person feels toward you https://t.co/wmKtHCAqO7 — Epicur 🏴 (@EpicurHardrada) October 31, 2022

