We’re learning more about David DePape, the suspect in the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi in their San Francisco home, and, well, let’s just say, DePape has a somewhat complicated background.

Huh.

Not if you ask Jennifer Rubin, though:

Welp, that certainly is a take.

Trending

Granted, Rubin’s tweet came out before the San Francisco Chronicle’s story, but even before the Chronicle article, there was already mounting evidence that the violent home invasion wasn’t a clear-cut case of right-wing political violence. Of course that didn’t stop Jennifer Rubin from picking up the narrative football and running with it. “The GOP is the Party of Violence” is one of her favorite narrative footballs, after all. Never mind that in order to believe that, you’d have to willfully ignore all left-wing incitement violence. And there’s been quite a lot of it.

We know that Jennifer Rubin is an abject moron, but there’s no way she doesn’t remember all that.

That’s what Jennifer Rubin would like us to believe. And plenty of her readers do, because they’re even denser than she is.

If willful ignorance is bliss, Jennifer et al. must be in absolute ecstasy right now.

Not that you were looking for any other reasons not to take Jennifer Rubin as a serious person, but it’s nice that she’s given you another one. Very generous.

Jen was in the pretzel position. It’s her favorite one by far.

One could most definitely make that argument. Jennifer Rubin is accusing Republicans of inciting violence, thereby inciting violence against Republicans in the name of curbing violence.

Shame on you, Jennifer.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: incitementJennifer Rubinrepublicansviolemce