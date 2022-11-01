Hey … any of you guys remember Yoel Roth? He was Twitter’s “Global Head of Safety & Integrity,” and he’s had some very interesting opinions about Republicans and conservatives.

Well, unlike many of his fellow higher-ups, Roth has stayed on at Twitter since Elon Musk took the helm.

This is exactly what we (or any company) should be doing in the midst of a corporate transition to reduce opportunities for insider risk. We’re still enforcing our rules at scale. https://t.co/CZudS4gBqo — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 1, 2022

For what it’s worth, Musk recommends that everyone who wants to keep up with Twitter’s trust and safety stuff follow Roth’s feed, if they’re not already following it:

I recommend following @yoyoel for the most accurate understanding of what’s happening with trust & safety at Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Well, thank you, Elon, for the recommendation. But it’s gonna have to be a no from us, dawg.

If people do ultimately decide to follow Roth, it should only be to keep tabs on him and see what kinds of nastiness he still has up his sleeve. No doubt there’s still plenty more.

This is the guy you are putting faith in?

He seems to have a lot of distain for half the country. Not very reassuring pic.twitter.com/XFE9jBFcKt — Trollasaurus ® (@TR0LLASAURUS) November 1, 2022

I'd say this gives people a pretty accurate understanding of what’s been happening with trust & safety at Twitter. https://t.co/c4GpnZJl2Z pic.twitter.com/9sAxgVEpMW — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 1, 2022

.@elonmusk how can we trust @yoyoel to be a neutral actor when these are actual tweets from his account? Does Yoel still feel this way about Trump and his supporters? It’s imperative to have a neutral and trusting person in Yoels position. I think his past disqualifies him. pic.twitter.com/n5euxMK8Kg — Lobbyist_pundit 💸 (@Lobbyist_pundit) November 1, 2022

@elonmusk you gotta get rid of this guy too if you want to make a free Twitter. pic.twitter.com/33Mjk0dsRg — Amie Whatserface (@AmieWohrer) November 1, 2022

Even discounting the political nastiness, Yoel Roth’s interpretation of “Safety & Integrity” should give you — and Elon Musk — some serious pause.

The chief censor? — SOPRONCOPO 🗣️▓╟▀▀⎳▀█▀▀▀▔▔▀▀▀ (@Soproncopo007) November 1, 2022

Wasn't he the one that was coordinating with the govt to suppress things? There's screenshots all over Twitter of it. — Chris (@PatriotStorm84) November 1, 2022

Yep.

This tweet from one of Elon Musk's inner circle is extremely concerning. Under Yoel Roth, @TwitterSafety presided over the banning of hundreds upon hundreds of women because they observed that sex is real and it matters. He has ZERO credibility.

I have the receipts pinned, @Jason https://t.co/dTOWPFqgSj — Sam Barber (@SamBarber1910) November 1, 2022

Under @yoyoel, Twitter Safety decided that it is dehumanizing to call a man a "male" (or vice versa), but *not* dehumanizing to call women "bleeders," "menstruaters," "womb havers," "non-prostate-havers" and other obviously dehumanizing terms.https://t.co/pSbWWc6Ka7 — Sam Barber (@SamBarber1910) November 1, 2022

Under @yoyoel, Twitter Safety decided that referring to an adult human male as "he" against his will is dehumanizing but referring to an adult human female as "cis" (making her a subset of her own sex) against her will is *not* dehumanizing. — Sam Barber (@SamBarber1910) November 1, 2022

What's a slur? Twitter lets men call women T*RFs, qu**rs and c*nts regularly. Try searching those terms and you'll get a million hits. — Sam Barber (@SamBarber1910) November 1, 2022

How many times have we seen men send death threats to women in Twitter without being banned? There are plenty of examples in my pinned thread. — Sam Barber (@SamBarber1910) November 1, 2022

So why is this guy, who bans women for making scientifically indisputable statements about their own sex, being lauded by the guy in Elon Musk's inner-most circle?

Is it because he can help Elon settle some scores?https://t.co/s2xAXEeHkA — Sam Barber (@SamBarber1910) November 1, 2022

So for those who are waiting for Elon Musk to stand up for science and stop banning women who notice that sex is real and it matters, I wouldn't hold your breath. — Sam Barber (@SamBarber1910) November 1, 2022

Food for thought.

Sorry @elonmusk but you may need your head examined on this one. This guy @yoyoel the head of site integrity who allows people to run around and threaten to assassinate people to stay on twitter is good how ? No sorry will not follow nor will i trust them. Fix it — TruePatriotMan (@TruePatriotman) November 1, 2022

If Elon Musk is truly committed to democratizing Twitter and encouraging free speech, that’s a good thing. But free speech proponents should be very wary of greeting him as some kind of liberator. He still has to prove himself, and he’s still got a long way to go.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!