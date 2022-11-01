Hey … any of you guys remember Yoel Roth? He was Twitter’s “Global Head of Safety & Integrity,” and he’s had some very interesting opinions about Republicans and conservatives.

Well, unlike many of his fellow higher-ups, Roth has stayed on at Twitter since Elon Musk took the helm.

For what it’s worth, Musk recommends that everyone who wants to keep up with Twitter’s trust and safety stuff follow Roth’s feed, if they’re not already following it:

Well, thank you, Elon, for the recommendation. But it’s gonna have to be a no from us, dawg.

If people do ultimately decide to follow Roth, it should only be to keep tabs on him and see what kinds of nastiness he still has up his sleeve. No doubt there’s still plenty more.

Trending

Even discounting the political nastiness, Yoel Roth’s interpretation of “Safety & Integrity” should give you — and Elon Musk — some serious pause.

Yep.

Food for thought.

If Elon Musk is truly committed to democratizing Twitter and encouraging free speech, that’s a good thing. But free speech proponents should be very wary of greeting him as some kind of liberator. He still has to prove himself, and he’s still got a long way to go.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: censorshipconservativesElon MuskrepublicanstwitterYoel Roth