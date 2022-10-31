Have you heard? There’s a new Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy in town. This one’s about the violent home invasion that left House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi in the hospital. Apparently, some right-wing nutjobs out there think that there was someone else in the house with Paul Pelosi when David DePape broke in!

Where on earth would the conspiracy theorists get an idea like that from? Politico’s Adam Wren wants to get to the bottom of this disinformation parade:

Beyond Trump Jr. and [GOP Rep. Clay] Higgins, pro-Trump commentators from Charlie Kirk to former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. also weighed in online to raise questions about the investigation based on unfounded and false claims. Among those baseless claims: that a third person answered the door when police arrived at the Pelosi home, which San Francisco law enforcement has said is untrue; and that DePape was in his underwear when apprehended, a falsehood taken from a since-corrected local news report.

Damn those baseless claims! Damn them to he— wait a second:

Guys:

Talk about awkward.

