Have you heard? There’s a new Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy in town. This one’s about the violent home invasion that left House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi in the hospital. Apparently, some right-wing nutjobs out there think that there was someone else in the house with Paul Pelosi when David DePape broke in!

"Among those baseless claims: that a third person answered the door when police arrived at the Pelosi home … and that DePape was in his underwear when apprehended, a falsehood taken from a since-corrected local news report."https://t.co/wFaGoSXPfT — Elana Schor (@eschor) October 31, 2022

Where on earth would the conspiracy theorists get an idea like that from? Politico’s Adam Wren wants to get to the bottom of this disinformation parade:

Beyond Trump Jr. and [GOP Rep. Clay] Higgins, pro-Trump commentators from Charlie Kirk to former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. also weighed in online to raise questions about the investigation based on unfounded and false claims. Among those baseless claims: that a third person answered the door when police arrived at the Pelosi home, which San Francisco law enforcement has said is untrue; and that DePape was in his underwear when apprehended, a falsehood taken from a since-corrected local news report.

Damn those baseless claims! Damn them to he— wait a second:

Serious question: Are you serious with this? It was in the POLITICO article. — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) October 31, 2022

Guys:

Politico on Friday: An unknown person let officers in to Paul Pelosi's house Politico on Monday: Conspiracy theorists are saying an unknown person let officers in to Paul Pelosi's house pic.twitter.com/RiKZjnOBcW — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) October 31, 2022

Talk about awkward.

Do you read your own website? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 31, 2022

If he’s like most people, then no. He doesn’t.

Weird. Wonder where they got that info? pic.twitter.com/vSbPiAKOd2 — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) October 31, 2022

I’m not saying that it’s true but this partisan news source sounded convincing. pic.twitter.com/9MgeFBTqzZ — MR (@2007MLR) October 31, 2022

Ooooof.

This is incredible — Kevin (@Raider_Kev) October 31, 2022

modern journalism is just so, so wild. pic.twitter.com/HGEAhPcasj — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 31, 2022

Good luck with this one. — John (@Jrlanger) October 31, 2022

Yeah, we’re not sure there’s enough luck in the world.

it's not just the outright revision of previously reported details, without so much as an "oopsie," that bothers me. it's also the chip-on-the-shoulder attitude, as if it's *your* fault, you dumbass, for repeating things *they* published. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 31, 2022

"they claim there was a third man, which we initially reported. they also claim the intruder was in his underwear, which a separate newsroom initially reported." I'm picking up a theme here… — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 31, 2022

Police reports are often poorly and confusingly written but it is indeed hilarious that @politico is calling something it itself reported a "baseless claim". https://t.co/MYQJlohof3 — Foster (@foster_type) October 31, 2022

Just perfect.

The baseless claims are coming from inside the house. pic.twitter.com/cIKDXxXM1F — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) October 31, 2022

"Republicans seize on baseless claims *WE PUBLISHED*" — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 31, 2022

Politico: "WHERE DID YOU HEAR THIS BASELESS CLAIM?" the Internet: pic.twitter.com/oGCNsYz7tQ — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 31, 2022

Ha!

Absolute crazy pills. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 31, 2022

Politico is a rag. — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) October 31, 2022

Hey now. Don’t insult rags like that. Or flaming garbage, for that matter:

Another episode of "why the media is flaming garbage and that comparison is insulting to flaming garbage". https://t.co/ROb18rWI5w — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 31, 2022

We’ve seen some bad journalism from Politico, but this is in a class of its own.

"Can't trust the news found on our website" is a helluva take — Live Hughie Reaction! (@hduavxnw) October 31, 2022

Yeah, but at least it’d be an honest one. How Refreshing that would be.