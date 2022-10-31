Elon Musk was already a huge thorn in the Left’s side back when he was just thinking out loud about taking over Twitter. Once he actually did it … well, all hell broke loose. Well, all hell, and a whole lotta screws.

Apparently quite a few of those screws belong to SiriuxSM host and all-around annoying and obnoxious guy Dean Obeidallah. Obeidallah saw this tweet from Musk:

Wachtell & Twitter board deliberately hid this evidence from the court. Stay tuned, more to come … pic.twitter.com/CifaNvtRtt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

And responded with … well, whatever the hell this is:

As a lawyer Im going to do research to see if @elonmusk in any way lied on his application for US citizenship. I'll be making a FOIA request for his immigration application. If he lied anywhere on application we will move to strip him of US citizenship. Stay tuned. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 31, 2022

“As a lawyer” … Dean should know better than to tweet something like this. He should know better than to think something like this, too, but well, in addition to being “as a lawyer,” Dean is also a one-man clown show.

Seriously, what even is that tweet?

This person describes himself as a “liberal.” pic.twitter.com/qKDQ4JBtRy — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 31, 2022

Elon Musk is a fascist who wants to make Twitter fascist, too! Now, let’s see if we can find a way to deport Musk for having opinions we don’t like!

People breathless about fascism on the reg openly promoting stripping @elonmusk of US citizenship because he disagrees with them. Amazing. https://t.co/Fmuo3PG9z6 — Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) October 31, 2022

Dean wants to strip US citizenship from an African-American man. https://t.co/DYqcaIYwvn — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 31, 2022

Uh-oh …

I’m calling for Dean to publicly release all his tax records for the last 5 years so we can check if he has been cheating on his taxes… If he refuses, we have to ask what is he hiding? https://t.co/FDGAHAJGsA — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 31, 2022

Inquiring minds wanna know, Dean.

I’m a lawyer too, and have no clue why you are doing this. — Julia Ezell (@TheJuliaEzell) October 31, 2022

Doing what? Humiliating himself in perhaps the most public forum out there? Eh, he’s doing it because that’s just what he does.

It's not even 9 AM, dude. pic.twitter.com/juvEr8ArMp — Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) October 31, 2022

We aren’t laughing with you if that’s what it sounds like — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 31, 2022

Have you ever considered logging off? — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) October 31, 2022

If not, he really should. Because otherwise, one of these days, he’s really gonna hurt himself.

If you're not an immigration lawyer, you should stay in your lane. Immigration law is incredibly complex and isn't something just any lawyer off the street can pick up and run with. I work with immigration lawyers, and there are some who've done it for decades and still struggle. https://t.co/G1z6txbXpK — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 31, 2022

And that's before you even take into consideration that you're a brain damaged idiot, @DeanObeidallah. Absolutely no way you do this correctly. I would stand a better chance, and I'm not a lawyer. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 31, 2022

We’re not lawyers, either. But we’d still urge Dean Obeidallah to plead guilty to just straight-up sucking.

there might be a reason you don’t make a living as a lawyer https://t.co/OdV4l85dKE — Nino (@baldingschemer) October 31, 2022

He’s not much of a comedian, either, which is something he’s been calling himself for quite a while now.

Years into calling himself a "comedian" this guy finally did something funny. https://t.co/1eKlgkcHc8 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 31, 2022

Awww, good for him!

Typical lefty, always trying to weaponize the government against their perceived enemy https://t.co/E3pCWDlxOE — Richard Harambe (@Doc_Chimpanzee) October 31, 2022

Leftists love using misleading labels when at the end of the day, they're exactly the same kind of Leftist we all said they were. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 31, 2022

Works every time it’s tried.

***

Update:

Poor Dean.

So this is straight up anti-immigration xenophobia https://t.co/H0fVPfx5oO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 31, 2022

I'm not sure how far this peak cope goes but this one certainly takes the lead. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 31, 2022

“Peak cope” is right:

I already triggered the right with my FOIA request for Elon Musk's immigration application. Funny because I thought the right wanted a tough immigration policy. Looks like they want open borders 😀 https://t.co/WZxcY4OaB2 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 31, 2022

Bless his heart. Really. Just bless it.

***

