Elon Musk was already a huge thorn in the Left’s side back when he was just thinking out loud about taking over Twitter. Once he actually did it … well, all hell broke loose. Well, all hell, and a whole lotta screws.

Apparently quite a few of those screws belong to SiriuxSM host and all-around annoying and obnoxious guy Dean Obeidallah. Obeidallah saw this tweet from Musk:

And responded with … well, whatever the hell this is:

“As a lawyer” … Dean should know better than to tweet something like this. He should know better than to think something like this, too, but well, in addition to being “as a lawyer,” Dean is also a one-man clown show.

Seriously, what even is that tweet?

Elon Musk is a fascist who wants to make Twitter fascist, too! Now, let’s see if we can find a way to deport Musk for having opinions we don’t like!

Trending

Uh-oh …

Inquiring minds wanna know, Dean.

Doing what? Humiliating himself in perhaps the most public forum out there? Eh, he’s doing it because that’s just what he does.

If not, he really should. Because otherwise, one of these days, he’s really gonna hurt himself.

We’re not lawyers, either. But we’d still urge Dean Obeidallah to plead guilty to just straight-up sucking.

He’s not much of a comedian, either, which is something he’s been calling himself for quite a while now.

Awww, good for him!

Works every time it’s tried.

***

Update:

Poor Dean.

“Peak cope” is right:

Bless his heart. Really. Just bless it.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: citizenshipDean ObeidallahdeportationElon MuskFOIAimmigration application