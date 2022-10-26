To be clear, we fully expected many media firefighters or Guardians of Truth or whatever the hell you want to call them to ride to John Fetterman’s defense when he inevitably bombed last night’s debate with Dr. Oz.

Fetterman just melts down after a long pause when confronted about his flip flopping on fracking. pic.twitter.com/ceGtuNt61J — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 26, 2022

This is not funny. It is not something to make fun of. It is genuinely upsetting. And if Fetterman gets elected, it will show the degree to which Democrat voters are prepared to exploit vulnerable humans for political purposes. pic.twitter.com/8UW2YRRuK0 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 26, 2022

But we also can’t help but be kind of morbidly impressed by just how hard some Real Journalists™ are willing to ride for Fetterman.

I’ve honestly never seen anything like this. The partisanship required to vote for Fetterman at this point should be studied in a lab. — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) October 26, 2022

It really is fascinating. Pathetic, yes, but also utterly fascinating.

“Tonight’s hour-long exchange was, in some ways, a Rorschach test of comfort with disability … We are a culture of soundbites, mic drops, and clap backs. To speak in any way that deviates from the norm is to summon ridicule and judgment.” — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) October 26, 2022

Put the analysis to the side for a second: What John Fetterman is doing right now in the midst of his recovery – so publicly, on the same stage as a smirking TV doctor – is remarkably brave. I’m thankful for him. #PASenateDebate — Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) October 26, 2022

There is no amount of empathy for and understanding about Fetterman’s health and recovery that changes the fact that this is absolutely painful to watch. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 26, 2022

i personally think that fetterman speaking with a disability is less painful and off-putting to watch than oz’s cruel and smirking jabs at fetterman’s stroke https://t.co/yFJhozofWY — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) October 26, 2022

Dr Oz just gave a masterclass on how to bully people with disabilities https://t.co/FA4AlG1rRa — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) October 26, 2022

Contrarian take: I wouldn’t vote Fetterman for philosophical reasons. But if I were leaning toward him, last night would make me root for him even more. Dr. Oz risks coming off looking like a bully who is taking advantage of a tragedy. Would love to see some post-debate polling. — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) October 26, 2022

“Bully.” They keep using that word. We do not think it means what they think it means.

the new york times agrees that if Oz seems strong, it's because of the format of this debate. the question we should be asking: will voters remember that Fetterman doesn't have as much tv experience? pic.twitter.com/UfZCYoTzsE — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) October 26, 2022

by not dropping out of the race and handing the disabled man his senate seat, oz is guilty of many moral crimes https://t.co/LRZq5SHoUE — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) October 26, 2022

The worse fetterman looked the worse you should feel about not supporting him. The fact that Oz didn’t applaud Fetterman for his bravery after every answer is the scandal pic.twitter.com/icaR0B42Rx — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) October 26, 2022

They’re literally shaming Dr. Oz because he’s not disabled.

Apparently the Real Journalists™ are almost as stunning and brave as John Fetterman, if not moreso.

maybe you all should've taken Dasha Burns seriously, rather than dogpile her for noticing what everyone in Pa. is noticing tonight. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 26, 2022

Ya think?

lol at all the journalists a week ago saying they talked to fetterman and he seemed fine. What else are they lying about — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) October 26, 2022

The journalists out there defending Fetterman after the debate know that concerns about Fetterman’s health and fitness to serve are valid. They knew it well before the debate. But they’ll be damned before they admit it. They’re in too deep now.

Any decent human being – by definition – feels great empathy for Fetterman. It's likely we and/or our loved ones will be disabled by illness at some point. But this attempt to invent a new rule that it's "ableist" to discuss the cognitive abilities of candidates is just pathetic https://t.co/ESdta9W8SN — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 26, 2022

At least in theory, Senators vote on whether the country will or will not go to war. They are responsible for oversight over every Executive Branch agency including CIA and FBI. They are supposed to advocate for their state and its citizens. This requires cognitive functioning. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 26, 2022

I just had to make the gut-wrenching decision to withdraw my husband's candidacy for re-election to Congress due to health reasons. I didn't think: "oh, as long as he can put his thumb up or down for votes, it's fine." People deserve fully functioning, capable representation. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 26, 2022

When you’re choosing someone to represent you in the world’s greatest deliberative body, full cognitive function doesn’t seem like too much to ask.

Good God. It’s not “ableism.” It’s not “discomfort.” People are horrified to see a stoke victim pushed well past his limits by his wife and campaign, and all in the name of political gain. They’re shocked to see his camp has chosen rigorous campaigning over rest & recuperation. pic.twitter.com/ZxSBu0hiza — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 26, 2022

If they can’t see they’ve chosen politics over this man’s health and recovery, they’re practically lost. If they *do* see it and simply don’t care, they’re in need of help no earthly source can provide. pic.twitter.com/lDU1KKQRjw — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 26, 2022

"i see the only people voicing concerns about fetterman's health are his ideological foes …" yeah, that actually reflects worse on his ideological allies. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 26, 2022

Exactly.

for all the talk about the Pa. senate race and ableism, this debate is actual ableism. shameful fetterman's campaign put him up to this. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 26, 2022

It’s just as shameful as Joe Biden’s wife and handlers continuing to push him despite all the signs that he is cognitively impaired. If anyone is bullying John Fetterman, it’s the people who would rather make excuses for him than see him get the help he clearly needs.

***

Related:

John Fetterman freezes up when confronted with his past comments about fracking

Fetterman campaign tries to throw closed captioning tech under the bus (company calls BS)

Defending John Fetterman from Dr. Oz, ‘senior Democratic official’ makes compelling argument … against Fetterman

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!