To be clear, we fully expected many media firefighters or Guardians of Truth or whatever the hell you want to call them to ride to John Fetterman’s defense when he inevitably bombed last night’s debate with Dr. Oz.

But we also can’t help but be kind of morbidly impressed by just how hard some Real Journalists™ are willing to ride for Fetterman.

It really is fascinating. Pathetic, yes, but also utterly fascinating.

Trending

“Bully.” They keep using that word. We do not think it means what they think it means.

They’re literally shaming Dr. Oz because he’s not disabled.

Apparently the Real Journalists™ are almost as stunning and brave as John Fetterman, if not moreso.

Ya think?

The journalists out there defending Fetterman after the debate know that concerns about Fetterman’s health and fitness to serve are valid. They knew it well before the debate. But they’ll be damned before they admit it. They’re in too deep now.

When you’re choosing someone to represent you in the world’s greatest deliberative body, full cognitive function doesn’t seem like too much to ask.

Exactly.

It’s just as shameful as Joe Biden’s wife and handlers continuing to push him despite all the signs that he is cognitively impaired. If anyone is bullying John Fetterman, it’s the people who would rather make excuses for him than see him get the help he clearly needs.

***

Related:

John Fetterman freezes up when confronted with his past comments about fracking

Fetterman campaign tries to throw closed captioning tech under the bus (company calls BS)

Defending John Fetterman from Dr. Oz, ‘senior Democratic official’ makes compelling argument … against Fetterman

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ableismbullyingDr. Mehmet OzJamelle BouieJohn FettermanjournalistsKara SwisherLiz PlankMatt Lewisnew york timesOlivia Nuzzi