If Ron DeSantis is re-elected Governor of Florida in a couple of weeks, the transgender kids in Florida are going to be up a creek. And that raises a very important question at The Bulwark: What happened to parents' rights?

DeSantis's surgeon general is planning to ban *all* youth transgender care, even social transitioning. What happened to parents' rights? https://t.co/xElsENwM0U — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 24, 2022

What happened to Conserving Conservatism? More from The Bulwark:

“Ignorance, zealotry, and rank partisan politics.” Aka The Bulwark’s bread and butter. But we digress.

University of Miami Visual Journalism Prof. Alberto Cairo continues:

From what research who has at the moment? The Bulwark? Because they should probably check their sources before making such bold proclamations about “youth gender-affirming care.”

The Bulwark joins the many outlets badly distorting the evidence on youth gender medicine. "Lack of conclusive evidence" is, if anything, too gentle. For kids who socially transition pre-puberty, then go on blockers, then go on hormones, there are *zero* adult outcome studies. pic.twitter.com/vxWm4Q2JJ7 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) October 24, 2022

What's remarkable about what the Bulwark did here is that "benefits outweigh possible side effects" links to a shoddy article in Science-Based Medicine by a clinician with a direct financial stake in this, rather than, say, Sweden's health system officially finding *the opposite* pic.twitter.com/dj4daCG2Rm — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) October 24, 2022

This also comes two days after the NHS signalled it's likely to radically change *its* approach to this stuff in a dramatically Swedenish direction. At a certain point, it's impossible these authors and evidence are oblivious to all this. They intentionally hide it from you. — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) October 24, 2022

The Bulwark trafficking in willful deception?!

Yep, sounds about right.

Whatever your *personal*, anecdotal experiences, aren't you just… lying about the broader scene? Isn't that the word for this? pic.twitter.com/9jU18YKAs5 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) October 24, 2022

None of this means DeSantis is right or that his heart is even in the right place, but for the love of God if a journalism professor refuses to treat this matter journalistically, what is the point of any of this? — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) October 24, 2022

And goes without saying that any attempt to legislate *social* transition is absolutely insane and will lead to terrible outcomes and nightmarish situations in which the state comes down like a hammer on individual families. It's bonkers any conservatives favor that. — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) October 24, 2022

That’s a fair point from Singal. But at least when it comes to the medical side of “youth gender-affirming care,” The Bulwark is very deliberately leaving out all the facts and playing fast and loose with the data.

Sort of elicits the question, "Bulwark against what, exactly?" — Jason E. (@JaeDog105) October 24, 2022

Against reason. Against common sense. Against conservatism.

You guys have really turned a corner. https://t.co/c9uhmNfZWc — SarahLee (@sarailola) October 25, 2022

They certainly have. Unfortunately, they didn’t see there was a bottomless pit waiting for them and they just fell into it.

