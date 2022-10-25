If Ron DeSantis is re-elected Governor of Florida in a couple of weeks, the billions of transgender kids in Florida are going to be up a creek. And that raises a very important question at The Bulwark: What happened to parents’ rights?

What happened to Conserving Conservatism? More from The Bulwark:

On October 28, the Florida Boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine are planning to discuss, and probably confirmguidelines that [Joseph] Ladapo issued in April prohibiting gender-affirming treatments for minors, including social transitioning. Ladapo’s recommendations are part of a broader campaign against transgender care which at times has been motivated by ignorance, zealotry, and rank partisan politics.

“Ignorance, zealotry, and rank partisan politics.” Aka The Bulwark’s bread and butter. But we digress.

University of Miami Visual Journalism Prof. Alberto Cairo continues:

Ladapo’s guidelines, which go against current standards of care used by all major medical organizations, are based on cherry-picked and misrepresented evidence as well as the testimony of a few carefully chosen anti-LGBTQ “experts.” Ladapo’s recommendations have already had a chilling effect on Florida hospitals; some have stopped accepting new patients needing care for gender dysphoria in anticipation of coming changes in state law.

The reason Ladapo is seeking to ban youth gender-affirming care is the “lack of conclusive evidence” of its benefits. This is one of the oldest tricks of science deniers. Science—particularly medical and mental health science—is rarely “conclusive” in the sense of absolute certainty that Ladapo is using. Science—again, particularly medical and mental health science—is an ongoing process of managing uncertainties and trade-offs.

Research on gender-affirming care has many uncertainties, but a majority of up-to-date scholarship suggests that it is beneficial. As happens with any other medical treatment, there are potential side effects to puberty blockers—which have been used for decades with no public outrage about it—or hormone treatments that can be assessed and monitored for every person. From what research we have at the moment, their benefits outweigh possible side effects. And there are no negative medical side effects to social transitioning.

From what research who has at the moment? The Bulwark? Because they should probably check their sources before making such bold proclamations about “youth gender-affirming care.”

The Bulwark trafficking in willful deception?!

Yep, sounds about right.

That’s a fair point from Singal. But at least when it comes to the medical side of “youth gender-affirming care,” The Bulwark is very deliberately leaving out all the facts and playing fast and loose with the data.

Against reason. Against common sense. Against conservatism.

They certainly have. Unfortunately, they didn’t see there was a bottomless pit waiting for them and they just fell into it.

