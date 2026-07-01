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Scott Jennings Calls Birthright Citizenship Ruling by SCOTUS an ‘Abomination’ That Benefits China

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:09 AM on July 01, 2026
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File

Republican commentator Scott Jennings says the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in favor of keeping birthright citizenship is bad news for America but great news for our country's adversaries. Jennings calls the ruling an ‘abomination’ that allows communist China to birth its loyal fighters on our soil as American citizens.

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Here’s more. (READ)

@ScottJenningsKY rips “abomination” SCOTUS ruling on birthright citizenship:

“This decision locks into place one of the biggest magnets for illegal immigration that exists anywhere in the world."

“[The 14th Amendment] was not written to create a worldwide incentive for illegal immigration, or to establish a global maternity destination for anyone who can buy an airline ticket."

"And it was certainly not written for adversaries like China to send people here by the thousands to have babies, giving Chinese nationals a foothold in our country."

Jennings explains how birthright citizenship gives China’s foot soldiers a foothold in America. (WATCH)

Yep, that’s exactly what it did.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito warned how this ruling makes American sovereignty vulnerable to foreign powers. Here’s more from Fox News. (WATCH)

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(post continues) ...birth."

"Then returned to her country. Suppose that country was a strategic adversary. According to this court, that person is a citizen of this country."

God save us.

‘Made in China’ will soon describe all decisions in America. 

China using our own citizenship policies against us was exposed more than a decade ago on CBS News. This is what SCOTUS sided with. (WATCH)

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Democrats won’t do anything that benefits America. Good luck getting Republicans to join in unison on anything that could save our country as well. Sadly, you might want to get your kids and grandkids started learning Mandarin right now. Give them a head start on what is coming if sanity doesn't miraculously make a comeback soon.

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Tags:

CHINA ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NATIONAL SECURITY SCOTT JENNINGS SUPREME COURT

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