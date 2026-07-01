Scott Jennings Calls Birthright Citizenship Ruling by SCOTUS an ‘Abomination’ That Benefits China

Republican commentator Scott Jennings says the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in favor of keeping birthright citizenship is bad news for America but great news for our country's adversaries. Jennings calls the ruling an ‘abomination’ that allows communist China to birth its loyal fighters on our soil as American citizens.

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@ScottJenningsKY rips “abomination” SCOTUS ruling on birthright citizenship: “This decision locks into place one of the biggest magnets for illegal immigration that exists anywhere in the world." “[The 14th Amendment] was not written to create a worldwide incentive for illegal immigration, or to establish a global maternity destination for anyone who can buy an airline ticket." "And it was certainly not written for adversaries like China to send people here by the thousands to have babies, giving Chinese nationals a foothold in our country."

Jennings explains how birthright citizenship gives China’s foot soldiers a foothold in America. (WATCH)

.@ScottJenningsKY rips “abomination” SCOTUS ruling on birthright citizenship:



“This decision locks into place one of the biggest magnets for illegal immigration that exists anywhere in the world."



“[The 14th Amendment] was not written to create a worldwide incentive for illegal… pic.twitter.com/QDffmLHnf2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2026

So the Constitution just turned into a global travel brochure, huh? pic.twitter.com/qi7gfGudjX — Tino_x (@Nick42859823) June 30, 2026

The Supreme Court just ruled to hand our countries future over to foreigners. — 🍺🇺🇲The Dirt Merchant🇺🇲🍺 (@BeersMalone) June 30, 2026

Yep, that’s exactly what it did.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito warned how this ruling makes American sovereignty vulnerable to foreign powers. Here’s more from Fox News. (WATCH)

Justice Alito, per usual, is 100% right in his dissent on Birthright:



"The court's interpretation has national security implications. Suppose that the only connections someone has to this country are that he was born here to a mother who was present just long enough to give… pic.twitter.com/5W7oxKv7ko — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) June 30, 2026

(post continues) ...birth." "Then returned to her country. Suppose that country was a strategic adversary. According to this court, that person is a citizen of this country." God save us.

The goal of course is to neutralize the integrity of your vote. The votes of foreign interests will soon become the means for directing the future of the United States.



And we all know how this will turn out. — Joe Citizen 🇺🇸 🇵🇱 🇺🇸 (@JoeCitizen15) June 30, 2026

So am I right to assume that my grandchildren who are all under 10 right now, that the US will cease to exist when they are older because it will be taken over by CHINA? — MAGA MomMom 1776 🇺🇸🌻 (@magagrandmom) June 30, 2026

‘Made in China’ will soon describe all decisions in America.

China using our own citizenship policies against us was exposed more than a decade ago on CBS News. This is what SCOTUS sided with. (WATCH)

Alito accurately described this:



CBS News reports on Chinese parents traveling to the US to have anchor babies in 2013:



“They traveled from China to Los Angeles so their baby could be born in America and claim U.S. citizenship."pic.twitter.com/zpKgVRdrB8 https://t.co/6NDxfN1I3k — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2026

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Alito was spot on.



A calculated infiltration and bypass of the proper systems which also comes with benefits.



Infuriating. — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) June 30, 2026

SCOTUS just essentially validated this obscene practice.



Workarounds must now be put on the table. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2026

You're absolutely correct on the need to formulate a remedy strategy! — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) June 30, 2026

Democrats won’t do anything that benefits America. Good luck getting Republicans to join in unison on anything that could save our country as well. Sadly, you might want to get your kids and grandkids started learning Mandarin right now. Give them a head start on what is coming if sanity doesn't miraculously make a comeback soon.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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