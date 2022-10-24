In case you missed it, Laurence Tribe can’t stand Donald Trump. For many, many reasons. One of which, supposedly, is Trump’s sexism and overall attitude toward women.

Truth be told, a good amount of the criticism about the way Donald Trump speaks about women — the way he’s been speaking about them for decades, including way back when he proudly identified as a Democrat — is fair. What’s not quite as fair is that Laurence Tribe has managed to fool so many people into believing that he is respectful of women. Clearly, Tribe’s respect for women is contingent upon those women being Democrats.

Here’s what he had to say about Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake this morning:

Put 👄 lipstick 💄 on a pig 🐷 and whaddaya get? . . . Kari Lake pic.twitter.com/GG68BPVkNp — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) October 24, 2022

Went ahead and grabbed a screenshot just in case:

That’s nice, Laurence. Classy, too. Especially coming from a constitutional law professor. At Harvard,

Imagine being so broken they can’t tell your tweets from the diary of a elementary school girl — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 24, 2022

Tweeting like an elementary school girl? That’s the least of Laurence Tribe’s problems. It’s also not fair to elementary school girls, most of whom would have better things to do with their time than … whatever the hell Laurence thinks he’s doing.

I didn't think you could get any more pathetic. I stand corrected. — Boooooo 👻 (@IzaBooboo) October 24, 2022

Is this from your "To defeat the enemy we must become like the enemy" handbook? Because this is exactly what Trump would say. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) October 24, 2022

Congratulations, Laurence. Achievement unlocked.

The party of female empowerment, everyone. — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) October 24, 2022

You know that’s sexist, right? https://t.co/BswaHUyKJR — Zanshi 惨死 (D – Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) October 24, 2022

Very sexist, but not surprising — Ingenuous Firebrand (@ING2Firebrand) October 24, 2022

Libs love any excuse to hate women. https://t.co/RpwPlsVrpV — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 24, 2022

Nice misogyny there Lawrence. Congratulations on your hypocrisy.👍🏼 — Ice Jester 🤡🏒🥅🚨🤡 (@hkyshawn) October 24, 2022

Tribe, now down to just doing misogynistic boomerposting, has single-handedly done more to demean the field of law professors than anyone in history. A disastrous epilogue to what was once a venerated career. https://t.co/jwhkjGRpB6 — Damin Toell doesn’t change his name for🎃Halloween (@damintoell) October 24, 2022

Out with a whimper.

When Laurence Tribe tells you who he is, believe him. — FallingLeavesCalvin (@MWBRI) October 24, 2022

