In case you missed it, Laurence Tribe can’t stand Donald Trump. For many, many reasons. One of which, supposedly, is Trump’s sexism and overall attitude toward women.

Truth be told, a good amount of the criticism about the way Donald Trump speaks about women — the way he’s been speaking about them for decades, including way back when he proudly identified as a Democrat — is fair. What’s not quite as fair is that Laurence Tribe has managed to fool so many people into believing that he is respectful of women. Clearly, Tribe’s respect for women is contingent upon those women being Democrats.

Here’s what he had to say about Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake this morning:

Went ahead and grabbed a screenshot just in case:

That’s nice, Laurence. Classy, too. Especially coming from a constitutional law professor. At Harvard,

Tweeting like an elementary school girl? That’s the least of Laurence Tribe’s problems. It’s also not fair to elementary school girls, most of whom would have better things to do with their time than … whatever the hell Laurence thinks he’s doing.

Congratulations, Laurence. Achievement unlocked.

Out with a whimper.

***

