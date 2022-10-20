We missed this somehow, but apparently rapper Killer Mike had some nice things to say about Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp and Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Good thing HuffPost didn’t miss it and is around to bring us up to speed:

Killer Mike cozied up with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Senate candidate Herschel Walker allowing legitimacy to their campaigns with the Black community. https://t.co/gUMIkBiIpR — HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) October 20, 2022

Mkay.

That pretty much sums it up, yes. But let’s talk about it a little more.

More from HuffPost opinion editor Stephen A. Crockett Jr.’s piece:

During a recent appearance on “Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God,” Killer Mike praised Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) for “running an effective campaign.” He added Kemp “went to an all-Black boys school that’s run [sic] by a conservative Black man down in Albany, Georgia.” He couldn’t have been more proud of Kemp’s work reaching out to the Black community — despite having effectively and consistently tried to prevent them from voting.

Killer Mike implied that Kemp’s opponent — in 2018 and this year — Stacey Abrams needs to go “everywhere Mr. Kemp just went” as if she’s not leading in every statistical category among Black voters. He doesn’t seem to understand that Abrams is of the Black community. She doesn’t need to visit the community she’s a part of. What he has done here is what makes him so dangerous. He’s positioning himself as a Black voice of reason instead of a shill for the Republican party. So when Killer Mike spouts ridiculous claims implying that Abrams isn’t doing enough Black outreach, she’s forced to answer despite it not being a concern. of

Didn’t take long, now did it?

"I'm going death con 3 on all you JEWS, who own the media and are going to assassinate me at my next live stadium stream in front of the whole world" "I uh, met with the Governor and Senate candidate" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2022

This is literally the Left’s playbook now. When it comes to the Right, every guy is a million times worse and more dangerous than the last guy, even if that’s not even remotely true.

This is a weak take, as if Georgia voters are voting based on how a celebrity tells them to vote. Abrams has probably 100s of celebrities on her side. Kemp is stronger with these voters because Georgia has had strong job+wage growth the past few years. https://t.co/1e5oIN3tGm — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 20, 2022

And Killer Mike didn’t even tell anyone how to vote!

Yeah and KM also didn't endorse Kemp. He just said some vaguely nice things about him. Blaming KM for Abrams's poll numbers is weird and hard to see why HuffPost published this. https://t.co/U6OO9lRpn8 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 20, 2022

It’s actually not all that hard to see why HuffPost published that if you really stop and think about it. Let’s stop and think about it: a famous and popular black rapper (who has supported Bernie Sanders, by the way) was nice to two Republican candidates for office, and that’s not how it’s supposed to work. At least not according to liberal identitarians.

To be clear, we’re definitely not suggesting that Republicans or conservatives to blindly pledge allegiance to Killer Mike for unapologetically refusing to toe the line the Left has drawn for him. Look no further than Ye to see why that’s not a great idea. But we can certainly appreciate that Killer Mike isn’t apologizing for having a mind of his own, and he’s not telling anyone else how they should think. We need more of that in the public political discourse.

And we need a whole lot less of the crap HuffPost is shoveling.

***

