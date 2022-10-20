Earlier last month, the DeSantis War Room drew some attention to a deleted tweet from Charlie Crist’s running mate, Karla Hernández-Mats. The tweet was problematic, to say the least:

As luck would have it, today, the DeSantis War Room caught Karla (“Karla Marx,” as they like to call her) deleting something else. Only this time, she was trying to memory-hole something that was not so much problematic as it was just embarrassing.

Check it out:

Charlie Crist's running mate #KarlaMarx deleted this video 20 minutes after posting it, but not fast enough 🐊 pic.twitter.com/znwx64QGz5 — DeSantis War Room 🐊 #FloridaStrong (@DeSantisWarRoom) October 20, 2022

Wow.

Major yikes.

Oh… maybe @KarlaforFlorida deleted this cringe video because someone pointed out that she spelled "knowledge" wrong 🤓 pic.twitter.com/IbMwXPR5A8 — DeSantis War Room 🐊 #FloridaStrong (@DeSantisWarRoom) October 20, 2022

Reminder: Karla is the head of the largest teachers’ union in the Southeast. Do with that knowlegde what you will.

Actually, that could be her reason for deleting the original tweet, because she reposted the video later and hasn’t taken it down, at least not as of this post’s publication:

Today’s Chalkboard Talk deals with the ridiculous book banning happening in Florida. Remember: knowledge is power and we should have the freedom to learn. 🍎 pic.twitter.com/k3Ov3HXK2G — Karla Hernández (@KarlaforFlorida) October 20, 2022

Just in case you were wondering if she’s proud of herself.

Was she only allowed the one take? “Girls shouldn’t make more money than Juan?” https://t.co/r957FhPCX3 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 20, 2022

Karla Hernández-Mats shouldn’t make more money than [any]Juan. See what we did there?

Not sure which houseplant is smarter… j/k. It's the plant wearing white. https://t.co/kf1mhDIaz6 — ArcadiaX65 (@ArcadiaX1013) October 20, 2022

When the process post-mortem of the Crist campaign is written, I hope it includes his original first, second and third choices for LG https://t.co/QkB9lwTR8c — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 20, 2022

Ha!

It’s true, though.

***

