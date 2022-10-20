Earlier last month, the DeSantis War Room drew some attention to a deleted tweet from Charlie Crist’s running mate, Karla Hernández-Mats. The tweet was problematic, to say the least:

As luck would have it, today, the DeSantis War Room caught Karla (“Karla Marx,” as they like to call her) deleting something else. Only this time, she was trying to memory-hole something that was not so much problematic as it was just embarrassing.

Check it out:

Wow.

Major yikes.

Reminder: Karla is the head of the largest teachers’ union in the Southeast. Do with that knowlegde what you will.

Actually, that could be her reason for deleting the original tweet, because she reposted the video later and hasn’t taken it down, at least not as of this post’s publication:

Just in case you were wondering if she’s proud of herself.

Karla Hernández-Mats shouldn’t make more money than [any]Juan. See what we did there?

Ha!

It’s true, though.

