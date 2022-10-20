What’s the deal with Joe Biden? Did he not get a long enough morning nap or what?

When a reporter asked him today why he hasn’t been campaigning with more Democratic political candidates, Biden went from zero to pissy very, very quickly:

Who shat in his Cream of Wheat?

First of all, “15” is nothing to brag about.

And second of all … geez, dude.

If Donald Trump had called her “kid,” Jim Acosta would have to add a whole new chapter to the next edition of his book.

The media may privately be fed up with Biden’s antics, but they’ll never renounce their allegiance to him publicly.

That’s true. And we’ve got to celebrate the small victories where we can get them, because Lord knows they’re hard to come by.

Whatever was left of that “lovable old grandpa” persona he had from his days in the Obama administration is looooong gone.

***

