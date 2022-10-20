What’s the deal with Joe Biden? Did he not get a long enough morning nap or what?

When a reporter asked him today why he hasn’t been campaigning with more Democratic political candidates, Biden went from zero to pissy very, very quickly:

"John Fetterman's gonna appear with you today in Pennsylvania, but there haven't been that many candidates campaigning with you —" Biden, grabbing the reporter: "That's not true! There've been 15. COUNT KID, COUNT!" pic.twitter.com/Weg5WPHrSU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 20, 2022

Who shat in his Cream of Wheat?

Joe Biden gets upset with a female reporter: “Count, Kid! Count! pic.twitter.com/sKLrPvD6ns — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 20, 2022

First of all, “15” is nothing to brag about.

Wow 15… — MechaMego (@MechaMego) October 20, 2022

15 out of how many? — SisterSara (@SisterSaraAnn) October 20, 2022

And second of all … geez, dude.

Imagine the reaction had a Republican called a female reporter “kid.” — Steve Tefft🇺🇸 (@stevetefft) October 20, 2022

What if Trump had done the same? WOW! — Michael Fewster (@mikefewster) October 20, 2022

If Donald Trump had called her “kid,” Jim Acosta would have to add a whole new chapter to the next edition of his book.

How can the press not turn against this guy?

He constantly berates and demeans anyone not giving him a layup question!! Seriously the most unlikeable personality of any politician in recent memory, and FFS that's saying something! — kevincrull (@kevincrull) October 20, 2022

The media may privately be fed up with Biden’s antics, but they’ll never renounce their allegiance to him publicly.

That’s true. And we’ve got to celebrate the small victories where we can get them, because Lord knows they’re hard to come by.

Not a likeable guy — jack wilson (@wilsonjack) October 20, 2022

Whatever was left of that “lovable old grandpa” persona he had from his days in the Obama administration is looooong gone.

This knucklehead"s last day in office cannot come soon enough https://t.co/aaSd2z5GbV — Barbara Langan (@zeus4ever) October 20, 2022

***

