MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell sat down with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi today for a lovely chat about how awesome Nancy Pelosi is. We’re being facetious, but not that facetious. In a conversation with Pelosi about Republican momentum heading into the midterms, Mitchell kindly prefaced her question to Pelosi about Americans’ concerns about the economy and crime with reminders for everyone what an amazing and “extraordinary” job this Congress has done tackling domestic issues and the economy.

But that still wasn’t a friendly enough lead-in for Pelosi, whose answer pretty clearly betrayed her frustration at being asked to explain why the Biden administration’s messaging on issues like the economy doesn’t seem to be very effective when it comes to courting Democratic voters:

.@SpeakerPelosi: "I don't agree" w/ polls showing Americans care about soaring crime & inflation pic.twitter.com/IMyHx4dNHd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 18, 2022

“I dismiss that,” she says.

Pelosi on polls showing GOP gains: Pelosi: "The NYT poll is an outlier poll, you just cite one poll, all the other polls have a different-" Andrea Mitchell: "It’s also the Real Clear Politics average" Pelosi: "It was an outlier. It wasn’t that big a sample. So I dismiss that." pic.twitter.com/gIrns7sSLj — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 18, 2022

And Democrats say the GOP is reality-averse.

When you’re not clear on the concept of average https://t.co/ZKyB2UdofM — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 18, 2022

I’m surprised Pelosi didn’t stick her fingers in her ears to try and drown out the truth! — Kevin Hewicker (@Knightmaster452) October 18, 2022

She might as well have stuck her fingers in her ears. She’s definitely trying to drown out the truth.

So much cope. Well, cope and delusion.

And sneering condescension, of course.

Good. Let them keep dismissing facts and deluding themselves and see how that plays out for them come next month and 2024. — Bradley Wright (@fromthegate) October 18, 2022

Should literally be on every GOP campaign ad this fall — Dr. Måjestyk (@wretchedcretin) October 18, 2022

