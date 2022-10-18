Alexandra Hunt is a Democratic and an aspiring U.S. Congresswoman from Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. What’s she got to set her apart from other aspiring U.S. Congresswoman? Big ideas. Big ones.

That person is literally running for office. Insane — Amy (@AmyOtto8) October 18, 2022

Well, technically lost her primary race to Dwight Evans this past May … but rest assured, she is still very much insane.

Check out this thread from her:

Young men aren’t having sex! Nearly a third of men under 30 have not had sex. And a higher percent do not have as much sex as they’d like – not exactly surprising, but this kind of statistic is a sign of much deeper problems. pic.twitter.com/4KgqBALWbd — Alexandra M. Hunt (@hunt4change) October 18, 2022

OK, nothing too crazy so far … but let’s keep going:

Our society criminalizes sex & sweeps it under the rug. The consequences are straightforward – there is more violence. Since platforms like Craigslist were banned from advertising sex, serious violent crimes against all women – not just sex workers – has increased by nearly 1/5. — Alexandra M. Hunt (@hunt4change) October 18, 2022

And men who do not have sex suffer – they are less likely to be a part of the labor force, and more likely to experience depression, nihilism, and other mental health issues. — Alexandra M. Hunt (@hunt4change) October 18, 2022

The #MeToo movement accomplished so much, & we have to take the next step – normalizing having healthy, positive, consensual sex. Decriminalizing sex work, funding sex education, & creating outreach programs that help young people develop healthy sexual habits. — Alexandra M. Hunt (@hunt4change) October 18, 2022

Here it comes …

We should be moving toward a right to sex. People should be able to have sex when they feel they want to, and we need to develop services that meet people’s needs without attaching the baggage of shame or criminalization. So let’s talk about sex. — Alexandra M. Hunt (@hunt4change) October 18, 2022

Whew! There it is! Now we’re cookin’!

We need to bring these discussions to the spotlight. Normalizing healthy positive sex will have too many downstream benefits to list – we need to move past our history of shame. It’s time to bring sex into the light. — Alexandra M. Hunt (@hunt4change) October 18, 2022

Can we bring nutty politicians into the light, too? Seems like there’s more than enough light for everything.

“When they feel they want to” seems like a guaranteed formula for destroying the rest of the economy. 😂 “Economists are trying to understand the recent collapse in worker productivity…” https://t.co/ZvaVJPUPUK — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 18, 2022

That’s the least of the problems with Hunt’s proposal.

Unless men are having sex with themselves, I remain unclear as to what a “right to sex” means, coupled with the idea that men not getting laid is something I need to be worried about. pic.twitter.com/gBNxPboFzN — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) October 18, 2022

Notably, there is no “women aren’t getting laid!” panic thread. — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) October 18, 2022

I was alive for the “teens are having weirdo rainbow bracelet sex!” panic, we’re not doing this — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) October 18, 2022

Also, it is kind of hilarious that “why don’t people want to have sex with meeeee” is apparently a political problem and not, you know, how life works — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) October 18, 2022

Meanwhile a member of Congress randomly screams about how ugly some women are and folks are like “ladies it’s true just be less ugly” — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) October 18, 2022

So much of Twitter is some people screaming “give me what I want and screw what you want” and somebody saying the same thing but more politely and with some polling data — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) October 18, 2022

Heh.

That’s not wrong, though. Also, have we mentioned that Alexandra Hunt is completely effing insane?

Inceldom is bad for individuals and society, but the onus to change that is on the individual incels, not establishing some fallacious “right to sex” and other people’s bodies! https://t.co/fyLoM5J0vq — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) October 18, 2022

Uhm.. it’s a bit regressive to go back to saying men are owed sex because they “feel like it” And that it’s the government’s job to provide release…. https://t.co/5Li3tGJVeV — Amy (@AmyOtto8) October 18, 2022

Regressive and also really, really icky.

you can't have a "right to sex" without removing bodily autonomy from people, which in the case of straight men means women so, er, no, this is a bad bad take — Mⱺ℠ aber irgendwie unheimlich 👻 (@nevali) October 18, 2022

Bodily autonomy is a sacred component of a right to sex. Consent is mandatory for all, including sex workers. — Alexandra M. Hunt (@hunt4change) October 18, 2022

Yeah … but that’s not what you’re actually proposing, Alexandra.

What she's describing would actually be rape culture. — Jake (@Hawk_Engineer) October 18, 2022

That would be a more accurate term, yes.

NO. As a sexworker I am totally against this idea. There is no right to sex with another human being, and that's the way it should be. Everything else will lead to more human trafficking. Consent is key in our profession and when it comes to sex in general. — Madame Simone (@simone_madame) October 18, 2022

Did you read through the entire thread? 😬 — Alexandra M. Hunt (@hunt4change) October 18, 2022

Yes. And it’s terrible, Alexandra.

Slavery is good. We've finally gotten full circle. — Cocoa is a dog (@Cocoaisadog) October 18, 2022

What a time to be alive, huh?

Accurate.

And this seems like as good a place as any for an evergreen exit tweet:

Everyone needs to go outside — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) October 18, 2022

