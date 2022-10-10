In case you missed it, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez was recently exposed for saying some pretty racist stuff during a conversation in October of 2021:

Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez was caught on leaked audio describing fellow council member Mike Bonin’s black son as “parece changuito” or “he’s like a monkey”. She also said of LA DA George Gascon, “fu*k that guy, he’s with the blacks.”https://t.co/1kwzHyz0wc — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 10, 2022

Thread of some truly stunning & racist comments from Martinez & other L.A. city council members included in this leaked audio. https://t.co/VxaQcJKCRd — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 10, 2022

More from the Los Angeles Times:

Martinez and the other Latino leaders present during the taped conversation were seemingly unaware they were being recorded as Martinez said a white councilmember handled his young Black son as though he were an “accessory” and described Councilman Mike Bonin’s son as “Parece changuito,” or “like a monkey.” During the conversation with Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera, Martinez described Bonin at one point as a “little bitch,” according to a recording of the meeting reviewed by The Times. Martinez also mocked Oaxacans and said “F— that guy … He’s with the Blacks” while speaking about Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón.

Well, it seems she’s since resigned from the Council presidency:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President of the Los Angeles City Council resigns that post after revelation of racist comments in recorded conversation. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 10, 2022

Breaking: L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez stepped down from her powerful council presidency Monday morning, a day after incendiary leaked audio exploded into public Sunday. It appears that she will remain on the 15-member legislative body.

https://t.co/MzjvK70a36 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 10, 2022

Nury Martinez has stepped down as president of L.A. City Council, though she remains on the 15-member legislative body.https://t.co/BhxP4VJRfK pic.twitter.com/lMOmcLECVz — Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) October 10, 2022

So she’s still on the Council, you say?

Good god she’s still on the Council https://t.co/3mN6qbmnxK — Kerry Howley (@KerryHowley) October 10, 2022

This is like if the Speaker of the House resigned but remained a member of Congress. Nury must fully resign from the LA City Council. https://t.co/4sCatjEBfW — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) October 10, 2022

Whether she does resign remains to be seen. Would her fellow councilmembers urge her to resign if she won’t take the initiative herself? Well, that remains to be seen as well.

Regrettably, ABC could not figure out her political party https://t.co/alwVVqsUE1 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 10, 2022

And now it's time to play Guess That Party Affiliation! https://t.co/DI7OaClFIK — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 10, 2022

Don’t worry. It’s not a difficult one. When they leave out the party affiliation, you know what the party affiliation is.

Democrat, by the way. And not a conservative one. https://t.co/Ktt7RBx9qS — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 10, 2022

Of course she’s a Democrat. Because of course she is.

Lost in this is that the powerful Democratic official’s racist comments came in the context of discussing how to gerrymander on racial lines. One of the most powerful Democrats in one of the biggest cities was trying to racially gerrymander and threw in racist comments too. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 10, 2022

Oh, yeah. There’s that, too:

The group discussed the city’s once-a-decade process of redrawing council district boundaries, which was underway at the time, as well as the need to reelect Latino council members and ensure that heavily Latino districts did not lose economic assets, such as USC and Van Nuys Airport. Latino residents make up roughly half of L.A.’s population but represent less than a third of the council’s 15 districts — a fact that has led to complaints that the population is not being fairly represented.

That’s disgusting and makes you wonder what has been said that wasn’t recorded — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 10, 2022

Here's the thing, I'm sure that literally everyone around her knew this about her. But, only when it gets exposed to the public do they feign outrage and surprise. https://t.co/wA9UJjTHNx — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 10, 2022

What other racist garbage has she put out into the world? And will she ever be made to fully answer for it?

