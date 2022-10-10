In case you missed it, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez was recently exposed for saying some pretty racist stuff during a conversation in October of 2021:

More from the Los Angeles Times:

Martinez and the other Latino leaders present during the taped conversation were seemingly unaware they were being recorded as Martinez said a white councilmember handled his young Black son as though he were an “accessory” and described Councilman Mike Bonin’s son as “Parece changuito,” or “like a monkey.”

During the conversation with Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera, Martinez described Bonin at one point as a “little bitch,” according to a recording of the meeting reviewed by The Times.

Martinez also mocked Oaxacans and said “F— that guy … He’s with the Blacks” while speaking about Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón.

Nice gal.

Well, it seems she’s since resigned from the Council presidency:

So she’s still on the Council, you say?

Whether she does resign remains to be seen. Would her fellow councilmembers urge her to resign if she won’t take the initiative herself? Well, that remains to be seen as well.

Don’t worry. It’s not a difficult one. When they leave out the party affiliation, you know what the party affiliation is.

Of course she’s a Democrat. Because of course she is.

Oh, yeah. There’s that, too:

The group discussed the city’s once-a-decade process of redrawing council district boundaries, which was underway at the time, as well as the need to reelect Latino council members and ensure that heavily Latino districts did not lose economic assets, such as USC and Van Nuys Airport.

Latino residents make up roughly half of L.A.’s population but represent less than a third of the council’s 15 districts — a fact that has led to complaints that the population is not being fairly represented.

Geez.

We legitimately shudder to think.

What other racist garbage has she put out into the world? And will she ever be made to fully answer for it?

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

