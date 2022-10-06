If you had the misfortune to miss the new ad from Way to Win Action Fund, take heart. Here it is:

Lincoln Project alumna and “political branding strategist” Rachel Bitecofer is doing what she can to promote it, because, as we all know, the best way to conserve conservatism is to promote Democrats and liberal agendas.

En español, por favor:

Wow. It’s just as effective and well written in Spanish as it is in English.

Well, Rachel will tell you it’s the Republicans:

Complaining about Republicans voting against a bill that claims to be about inflation reduction but isn’t actually about inflation reduction at all and will in reality worsen inflation? Who does that? Democrats. All of them. Including Rachel Bitecofer.

Who thinks Americans who have to pay for things are too stupid to recognize what’s actually happening? Democrats. All of them. Including Rachel Bitecofer.

Right out of our heads.

Well, if they were losing on purpose … what would they be doing differently?

Well, to be fair, we’ve never accused Rachel Bitecofer of being good at political branding strategy. In her case, we’d actually strongly adviser her to quit her day job.

***

***

