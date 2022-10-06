If you had the misfortune to miss the new ad from Way to Win Action Fund, take heart. Here it is:

Lincoln Project alumna and “political branding strategist” Rachel Bitecofer is doing what she can to promote it, because, as we all know, the best way to conserve conservatism is to promote Democrats and liberal agendas.

This is how to go on offense on the economy and inflation. Imagine the Spanish version running in states like AZ?

pic.twitter.com/3pE0oATbLw — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) October 5, 2022

En español, por favor:

Wow. It’s just as effective and well written in Spanish as it is in English.

LOL. Inflation is so bad that you couldn't afford good writers… — DubHub 지붕 한국인 🇺🇸🇰🇷 (@TheRealWHub) October 6, 2022

"Things are crazy expensive and inflation is really hurting our family, but we better keep the current politicians in power!" Lol – yes, please run with this. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) October 6, 2022

Haha. This might be the funniest campaign commercial of the year! Who do you think has brought us this inflation? 🤡🤡🤡 — Eric Hellwig (@Coach_Hellwig) October 6, 2022

Well, Rachel will tell you it’s the Republicans:

Just reminding everyone pic.twitter.com/Nhaxoz41tr — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) October 5, 2022

Complaining about Republicans voting against a bill that claims to be about inflation reduction but isn’t actually about inflation reduction at all and will in reality worsen inflation? Who does that? Democrats. All of them. Including Rachel Bitecofer.

Who thinks Americans who have to pay for things are too stupid to recognize what’s actually happening? Democrats. All of them. Including Rachel Bitecofer.

Democrats lose because their organizers and activists (like you) are so woefully out of touch with average Americans that you can’t even portray them realistically. Normal people see this stuff and roll their eyes. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) October 5, 2022

Right out of our heads.

People actually pay you money for your campaign advice? Are they losing on purpose? — The Jorster (@jorster) October 5, 2022

Well, if they were losing on purpose … what would they be doing differently?

This is from a "political branding strategist" https://t.co/CLvQxX4ubO — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 6, 2022

Well, to be fair, we’ve never accused Rachel Bitecofer of being good at political branding strategy. In her case, we’d actually strongly adviser her to quit her day job.

***

***

