If you’re not familiar with Hung Cao, that’s about to change. And hopefully a lot more people will be familiar with him soon when he’s elected to represent Virginia’s 10th Congressional District in the House this November.
At a recent debate between Cao and his Democratic opponent Jennifer Wexton, Cao was asked if he believes “that Joe Biden is the duly elected President of the United States.” That’s the sort of question designed to trip up Republican political candidates, of course. If the candidate says yes, he risks alienating Trump supporters who believe that Joe Biden stole the 2020 election. If the candidate says no, he’s an election-denying conspiracy theorist.
To be clear, the 2020 election was not stolen. Biden won, and Trump lost. But Cao managed to give an answer to the question that all critics of Joe Biden should be satisfied with.
Watch:
Opening Q in VA10 debate b/t @HungCaoCongress& @JenniferWexton
Q: Do you believe @JoeBiden is the elected president?@HungCaoCongress:
“JoeBiden is the @POTUS … if you don’t believe me, go to your gas ⛽️ pump or go to your grocery stores and that’ll tell you who is.” pic.twitter.com/xj0QIsO9js
— NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) October 2, 2022
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is what scientists call “the perfect answer.”
Very nice. We hope to see a lot more of Hung Cao soon.
***
