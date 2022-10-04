In case you missed it, late last week, Ketanji Brown Jackson was formally sworn in as a United States Supreme Court Justice, fulfilling Joe Biden’s promise to put a black woman on the Supreme Court solely because she’s a black woman and regardless of her qualifications (or lack thereof).

Well, we didn’t know it until yesterday, but Jackson’s husband showed his support for his wife with a sassy fashion statement. Thank God for the firefighters who were able on top of that invaluable story. It was Washington Post Supreme Court reporter Robert Barnes who first got the word out, but not until CNN Supreme Court and legal issues reporter Ariane de Vogue shared a photo did we really get a real sense of just how important and consequential all this was:

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was formally sworn in Friday with her family in the audience. Herewith, a first look at the socks her husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, wore to court : first reported (but not pictured!) by @scotusreporter 😀 pic.twitter.com/vOezDaUDDQ — Ariane de Vogue (@Arianedevogue) October 3, 2022

Wow. Wow, you guys.

Hard hitting news! — FroJoe (@Jschu_FroJoe) October 3, 2022

The hardest-hittingest of news.

Honestly, we probably wouldn’t mind this so much if it weren’t so blatant. We just don’t have the patience for ostensibly objective journalists squeeing over Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband’s supportive socks when we’ve seen how they cover conservative Supreme Court Justices and their spouses.

When you see this tweet, remind yourself how journos covered the swearing in of ACB or Kavanaugh And how they smile emoji their way through covering the swearing in of a liberal justice https://t.co/hnLdCPs4KM — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 3, 2022

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!