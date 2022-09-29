Joe Biden may not have managed to find Jackie yesterday, but at least he found his way to a Democratic Governor’s Association event last night, where he spent some time talking about threats to democracy. Not just in the United States — where, as you know, it’s under constant attack — but also abroad. Like in Italy, for example:

Biden on incoming Italian PM Giorgia Meloni last night: "You just saw what’s happened in Italy in that election. You’re seeing what’s happening around the world. The reason I bother to say that is you can’t be sanguine about what’s happening here either.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 29, 2022

Pres. Biden raised threats to global democracy last night — pointing to Italy. “You just saw what’s happened in Italy in that election. You’re seeing what’s happening around the world. The reason I bother to say that is you can’t be sanguine about what’s happening here either” pic.twitter.com/A1ZSidzILC — Matt Viser (@mviser) September 29, 2022

And what, pray tell, is happening in Italy?

Joe Biden spoke at a Democrat Governor's Association event last night and seemed to imply that the Italian people electing Giorgia Meloni as their next prime minister is the end of democracy in Italy. pic.twitter.com/2jW7lQMIAB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 29, 2022

Last time we checked, Italy was still a democracy. The Italian people still had a voice, and they used it to elect Giorgia Meloni.

Italy’s democratic election is a threat to democracy hmmmm https://t.co/2vActozllO — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) September 29, 2022

What Joe Biden is saying — just like everything else he says — makes no sense. And in this case, it’s also toxic.

Maybe Joe should make himself the diplomat for plants and animals and let somebody else take over as POTUS. No, not Kamala Harris; somebody who isn’t a complete dolt. Because what we’ve got now just isn’t working. Biden clearly lacks a fundamental misunderstanding of what democracy means — and of politics in general — both here and around the world.

Sooooooo …. guessing there won't be a congratulatory call??? https://t.co/1fH15j6K5E — Keith Appell (@KeithAppell) September 29, 2022

We wouldn’t hold our breath if we were you.

“Democracy is bad when the Left loses elections.” Got it. — Will Collier (@willcollier) September 29, 2022

Same guy who said democracy just isn't about when your team wins. Except he seems to think that's exactly what it means. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 29, 2022

Another perfect example of the progressive view of politics: All outcomes that are not victories for the left are inherently illegitimate https://t.co/US78bBACgJ — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) September 29, 2022

Saying that the duly elected victors in Italy are a threat to democracy because you disagree with some of their domestic policies is batshit insane. https://t.co/kPSElCcyn9 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 29, 2022

What’s Italian for “the adults are back in charge”?

I starting to see how one might go from LGB to FJB. https://t.co/t9006eMOcF — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) September 29, 2022

