Joe Biden may not have managed to find Jackie yesterday, but at least he found his way to a Democratic Governor’s Association event last night, where he spent some time talking about threats to democracy. Not just in the United States — where, as you know, it’s under constant attack — but also abroad. Like in Italy, for example:
Biden on incoming Italian PM Giorgia Meloni last night: "You just saw what’s happened in Italy in that election. You’re seeing what’s happening around the world. The reason I bother to say that is you can’t be sanguine about what’s happening here either.”
— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 29, 2022
Pres. Biden raised threats to global democracy last night — pointing to Italy.
“You just saw what’s happened in Italy in that election. You’re seeing what’s happening around the world. The reason I bother to say that is you can’t be sanguine about what’s happening here either” pic.twitter.com/A1ZSidzILC
— Matt Viser (@mviser) September 29, 2022
And what, pray tell, is happening in Italy?
Joe Biden spoke at a Democrat Governor's Association event last night and seemed to imply that the Italian people electing Giorgia Meloni as their next prime minister is the end of democracy in Italy. pic.twitter.com/2jW7lQMIAB
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 29, 2022
Last time we checked, Italy was still a democracy. The Italian people still had a voice, and they used it to elect Giorgia Meloni.
Italy’s democratic election is a threat to democracy hmmmm https://t.co/2vActozllO
— Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) September 29, 2022
What Joe Biden is saying — just like everything else he says — makes no sense. And in this case, it’s also toxic.
Biden the master diplomat. https://t.co/oSeNQ0NBc4
— Foster (@foster_type) September 29, 2022
Maybe Joe should make himself the diplomat for plants and animals and let somebody else take over as POTUS. No, not Kamala Harris; somebody who isn’t a complete dolt. Because what we’ve got now just isn’t working. Biden clearly lacks a fundamental misunderstanding of what democracy means — and of politics in general — both here and around the world.
Sooooooo …. guessing there won't be a congratulatory call??? https://t.co/1fH15j6K5E
— Keith Appell (@KeithAppell) September 29, 2022
We wouldn’t hold our breath if we were you.
“Democracy is bad when the Left loses elections.” Got it.
— Will Collier (@willcollier) September 29, 2022
https://t.co/JJtRcnXO3v pic.twitter.com/ccRHWOo3li
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 29, 2022
Same guy who said democracy just isn't about when your team wins. Except he seems to think that's exactly what it means.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 29, 2022
Another perfect example of the progressive view of politics: All outcomes that are not victories for the left are inherently illegitimate https://t.co/US78bBACgJ
— Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) September 29, 2022
Saying that the duly elected victors in Italy are a threat to democracy because you disagree with some of their domestic policies is batshit insane. https://t.co/kPSElCcyn9
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 29, 2022
What’s Italian for “the adults are back in charge”?
I starting to see how one might go from LGB to FJB. https://t.co/t9006eMOcF
— Ryan Petty (@rpetty) September 29, 2022
