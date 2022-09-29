By now, you may have heard about Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the DMZ, where she reiterated that “the United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea. And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring.”

And if by some chance you haven’t heard it yet, here it is again:

KAMALA HARRIS: "The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea." pic.twitter.com/H2dI5UYOlo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2022

The Vice President of the United States, everyone. If Donald Trump (or Mike Pence, we suppose, if we’re talking about veeps) had made that same mistake, we’d still be hearing about it a week from now. Maybe even a month from now.

But Mike Pence didn’t say it. Kamala Harris did. So the broadcast network morning news shows have apparently decided that it’s just not worth covering. It’s no Hailey Bieber culturally appropriating lipstick application techniques, after all.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck was keeping tabs on the big broadcast network morning shows today, and he found that only one of them, “Good Morning America,” even thought to bring up Kamala Harris’ DMZ visit. But they evidently didn’t see the point of really getting into it:

ABC's @GMA was the only broadcast network morning news program to mention Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to South Korea. Of course, they completely ignored her gaffe insisting the U.S. has "an alliance with the Republic of North Korea." pic.twitter.com/uijNEYda5x — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 29, 2022

Really, GMA? Couldn’t even mention the fact that the Vice President of the United States mixed up North and South Korea? It’s not like there’s a lot of overlap between those two countries. She made a pretty big mistake. Like, kudos to GMA for actually broaching the subject of Kamala’s visit, but if they’re going to leave out the best part, they might as well have just skipped it like the other shows did.

The MSM continues to cover for the dems. And journalists question why the US populace has no faith in them. https://t.co/jOSv6g1Oob — Coitus_Interuptus (@BB_FISH70) September 29, 2022

