Joe Biden may have been way too busy doing bragging about how great the economy is to reach out to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of Hurricane Ian for most of yesterday, but according to Karine Jean-Pierre, at least, Biden eventually got around to it.

Good for the president, managing to DeSantis before Ian makes landfall. Got it in just under the wire!

We’d love to know exactly what Biden said on that call. We can only hope it was something along these lines:

He nailed the hell out of it. That’s why PolitiFact went to the mat for Biden back when he originally said it:

Trending

Oh, OK. Well in that context … what Joe Biden said was still stupid. Breakthrough infections were still happening somewhat regularly among those who had been vaccinated. Also, when a potentially deadly storm is bearing down on people, those people’s concern is probably “stay safe and alive and try not to lose everything” as opposed to “stay up to date on my vaccines.”

Biden’s advice was stupid then, and it’s arguably even stupider now. And he absolutely deserves to be mocked for it.

You heard the man.

God’s probably rolling His eyes, too.

Too bad the vaccine can’t rescue us from Joe Biden.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDCOVID19Hurricane Ianhurricane seasonhurricanesJoe BidenPolitifactvaccinationsvaccine