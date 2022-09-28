Joe Biden may have been way too busy doing bragging about how great the economy is to reach out to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of Hurricane Ian for most of yesterday, but according to Karine Jean-Pierre, at least, Biden eventually got around to it.

President Biden spoke this evening with Governor DeSantis of Florida to discuss the steps the Federal government is taking to help Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian. The President and the Governor committed to continued close coordination. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) September 27, 2022

Good for the president, managing to DeSantis before Ian makes landfall. Got it in just under the wire!

We’d love to know exactly what Biden said on that call. We can only hope it was something along these lines:

absolutely nailed it pic.twitter.com/7dMCbUTnbB — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) September 27, 2022

He nailed the hell out of it. That’s why PolitiFact went to the mat for Biden back when he originally said it:

We fact-checked this claim last year and found the video took what President Joe Biden said out of context. He was urging people to get vaccinated to lower the risk of getting COVID-19 while staying in a shelter or evacuating homes. https://t.co/Rl5X4eSPZn https://t.co/NPr7k00B2G — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) September 27, 2022

Oh, OK. Well in that context … what Joe Biden said was still stupid. Breakthrough infections were still happening somewhat regularly among those who had been vaccinated. Also, when a potentially deadly storm is bearing down on people, those people’s concern is probably “stay safe and alive and try not to lose everything” as opposed to “stay up to date on my vaccines.”

Biden’s advice was stupid then, and it’s arguably even stupider now. And he absolutely deserves to be mocked for it.

You heard the man.

Oh my God — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 28, 2022

God’s probably rolling His eyes, too.

Yes, when I lived in Florida during hurricane season, the first thing I did was ensure my vaccinations were up to date. 🙄 https://t.co/i8nSwQ3Gcv — Shane Vander Hart (@shanevanderhart) September 28, 2022

He’s right!!! All Floridians know if you’re vaccinated, you won’t lose a even one shingle from your roof or tree from your yard and will suffer little to no flooding! https://t.co/rg6GlXQOnY — Dawn (@aurora_g96) September 28, 2022

If you're going through a divorce, if you had a bad argument with your mother, if you're recovering from a business failure, if you have doubts about you career, etc, whatever the problem, the vaccine will rescue you. — David Suissa (@DavidSuissaJJ) September 28, 2022

Too bad the vaccine can’t rescue us from Joe Biden.

***

