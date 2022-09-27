Citi’s a ginormous company, and a whole lot of people and businesses bank with them. And right about now, that whole lot of people and businesses may want to reconsider.

Yeah, um, that’s an understatement. We’re not exactly huge fans of The Bulwark’s Will Saletan, but he’s got a thread that’s definitely worth your time — and, potentially, your money.

Check it out:

This is insane. Genuinely, legitimately, certifiably insane.

Pardon our French, but what in the ever-loving f**k is that?

Citi apparently believes that they’re entitled to their customers’ money on the grounds that Citi says so.

All snark aside, this is straight-up terrifying.

Read it. Share it. And watch your back.

