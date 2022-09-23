Where is it written that Joe Biden has to say awkward and creepy things that make our skin crawl? Because whichever book it’s in, we’d like to ban it. Or, better yet, burn it.

If you can watch this and not feel incredibly uncomfortable, congratulations. You’re made of stronger stuff than we are:

"She was 12 and I was 30." – Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/bmit4z9oqa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2022

No. No no no no no.

“We go back a long way…she was 12, I was 30.” *blink*

*blink*

*blink* Did…did he just say that? pic.twitter.com/eAYVPajsCL — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 23, 2022

Yes. He did. And we’ll never be able to unhear it, unfortunately.

*blinks* whiskey tango foxtrot https://t.co/49OG8QuEXI — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) September 23, 2022

Wtf — nativefloridian (@nativefloridia1) September 23, 2022

It’s just so … ick. It’s ick, you guys.

I cringed as soon as he said it🤮 💙🖤💙 — Ginger Ninja (@HappyCamperKat) September 23, 2022

We all did. It’s kind of a reflex at this point when he starts talking, but geez. This was particularly cringeworthy.

Could someone ask the press secretary to spin that please? — TacticalSnail (@TacticalSnail) September 23, 2022

Over to you, Karine. Can’t wait to see what you come up with.

***

Related:

Creepy Joe Biden does it again, this time telling teachers to ‘touch’ their students

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!