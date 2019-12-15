Joe Biden, at an MSNBC education forum, told teachers to “touch” their students and tell them “how much you love them.”

From the video below:

“. . .you teachers who touch them, figuratively speaking. [Pause] I hope you touch them [Biden simulates grabbing a student] and telling them how much you love them, too”:

Man, he even knew that sounded creepy and went with it anyway:

Awkward puts it lightly:

Because this is what everyone is going to think of:

