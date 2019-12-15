Joe Biden, at an MSNBC education forum, told teachers to “touch” their students and tell them “how much you love them.”
From the video below:
“. . .you teachers who touch them, figuratively speaking. [Pause] I hope you touch them [Biden simulates grabbing a student] and telling them how much you love them, too”:
Joe Biden: I hope teachers ‘touch’ their students, tell them how much they love them. pic.twitter.com/MtMsUOKjDz
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 15, 2019
Man, he even knew that sounded creepy and went with it anyway:
Ohmygawd this man with touching
— Ex-Dem🇺🇸Latina (@ExDemLatina) December 15, 2019
Creepy Joe leads by example.
— IleanaE. (@FilleGitane) December 15, 2019
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 15, 2019
Awkward puts it lightly:
Man he's awkward.
— Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) December 15, 2019
Because this is what everyone is going to think of:
— jennifer jensen #Stopgeoengineering (@junglovn) December 15, 2019
More from MSNBC here:
"The way to deal with this is to provide for the best education possible in every single school" – Fmr. VP Joe Biden, speaking at Public Education Forum 2020, on how he'd address increasingly segregated schools https://t.co/oBkdqAt4TE
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 14, 2019
