Joe Biden, at an MSNBC education forum, told teachers to “touch” their students and tell them “how much you love them.”

From the video below:

“. . .you teachers who touch them, figuratively speaking. [Pause] I hope you touch them [Biden simulates grabbing a student] and telling them how much you love them, too”:

Joe Biden: I hope teachers ‘touch’ their students, tell them how much they love them. pic.twitter.com/MtMsUOKjDz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 15, 2019

Man, he even knew that sounded creepy and went with it anyway:

Ohmygawd this man with touching — Ex-Dem🇺🇸Latina (@ExDemLatina) December 15, 2019

Creepy Joe leads by example. — IleanaE. (@FilleGitane) December 15, 2019

Awkward puts it lightly:

Man he's awkward. — Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) December 15, 2019

Because this is what everyone is going to think of:

More from MSNBC here:

"The way to deal with this is to provide for the best education possible in every single school" – Fmr. VP Joe Biden, speaking at Public Education Forum 2020, on how he'd address increasingly segregated schools https://t.co/oBkdqAt4TE — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 14, 2019

