Remember how inarticulate President Donald Trump was? Nothing like our current president, Joe Biden, who is the adult back in charge and is nothing if not well spoken.
Like, just take a look at this line from his speech today (the same speech in during which he recognized a woman in the audience and reminisced about the time when “she was 12 and I was 30”):
Biden: "There's a lot more Republicans out there taking credit for the new bridges and the bldhyindclapding than actually voted for it." pic.twitter.com/5KJapfElzK
— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 23, 2022
We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves, Joe.
Ah yes. The bldhyindclapding. https://t.co/eq5q9or7ny
— Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 23, 2022
I don't know about you, but I enjoy a good bldhyindclapding with my covfefe every morning. https://t.co/oy31gGxYXQ
— Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) September 23, 2022
Hey, who doesn’t?
BLDHYI
NDCLA
PDING
2024 pic.twitter.com/wkevcfdg9h
— Perfesser Getz (@nealgetz) September 23, 2022
How can Republicans take credit for “bldhyindclapding” when they
don’t know what “bldhyindclapding” is https://t.co/JVdTfZJJyq
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 23, 2022
That’s the million-dollar questziosdhglaijrn, isn’t it?
Nobody is taking credit for the bldhyindclapding… I don't think anyone, other than you, knows what that is. https://t.co/CehSvHWJng
— By the numbers 📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱💉💉💉 (@TheRealFixNow) September 23, 2022
Merriam-Webster really needs to come out with a Joe-Biden-to-English dictionary. It’s getting harder and harder for us to figure out what the hell he’s trying to say.
— Bert Baccala (@Bert_Baccala) September 23, 2022
What language is that? 🤔
— Carlos (@rallo06) September 23, 2022
Senility
— Chitown Mike (@ChitownMike312) September 23, 2022
Ah.
