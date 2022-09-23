Remember how inarticulate President Donald Trump was? Nothing like our current president, Joe Biden, who is the adult back in charge and is nothing if not well spoken.

Like, just take a look at this line from his speech today (the same speech in during which he recognized a woman in the audience and reminisced about the time when “she was 12 and I was 30”):

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves, Joe.

Trending

Hey, who doesn’t?

“Prisencolinensinainciusol!”

That’s the million-dollar questziosdhglaijrn, isn’t it?

Merriam-Webster really needs to come out with a Joe-Biden-to-English dictionary. It’s getting harder and harder for us to figure out what the hell he’s trying to say.

Ah.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: infrastructureJoe Bidenrepublicans