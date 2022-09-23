We still cite Reuters quite a bit around here in posts, because sometimes we just want a straight-news source. But it’s getting more and more difficult to do that in good conscience with each passing day, because Reuters has effectively abandoned all pretense of being a straight-news source. Seriously, they’re approaching WaPo/NYT territory.

Like, get a load of this:

How Texas' abortion ban hurts Big Oil's effort to transform its workforce https://t.co/WmWjwyv0M5 pic.twitter.com/n1Wa4JJFTl — Reuters (@Reuters) September 23, 2022

How many muscles do you think Liz Hampton and Sabrina Valle pulled in order to put that piece together?

Something tells us they’re gonna need to be in physical therapy for a loooooong time.

Uh…wut? — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) September 23, 2022

What fresh hell is this? https://t.co/nsIOCLV1FI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2022

Gonna need a moment to untangle this one. https://t.co/pI5BCVaHh2 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 23, 2022

We are all confused math lady right now.

There are women in oil and gas —and those outside the industry who tangentially support it— who aren’t rabidly pro-abortion. Abortion has NOTHING to do with energy security. Nor business. Stop making it so. https://t.co/hsFTlhCZP0 — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) September 23, 2022

Who’s responsible for greenlighting this article? No, seriously. Who? Because whoever it is needs to be smacked upside the head.

This photo feels like a bad Lifetime movie. And the headline feels like a bad Slate pitch. https://t.co/aZQlSYmK12 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 23, 2022

Not the Babylon bee This is reuters https://t.co/bTge39Hiuo — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 23, 2022

Proof that Reuters is no longer a serious organization 🧐 https://t.co/RTkeESt7dt — Captain Cook's Wife🇺🇸 (@cptcookswife) September 23, 2022

How the mighty have fallen.

To The List with you, Reuters! Do not pass Go, do not collect $200.

***

Update:

An “oil worker” That’s a safety guy, I could tell before I looked it up. pic.twitter.com/4Z7buZcCcZ — Collin McLelland 🏴‍☠️ (@FracSlap) September 23, 2022

***

Related:

***

