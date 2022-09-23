We still cite Reuters quite a bit around here in posts, because sometimes we just want a straight-news source. But it’s getting more and more difficult to do that in good conscience with each passing day, because Reuters has effectively abandoned all pretense of being a straight-news source. Seriously, they’re approaching WaPo/NYT territory.

Like, get a load of this:

How many muscles do you think Liz Hampton and Sabrina Valle pulled in order to put that piece together?

Something tells us they’re gonna need to be in physical therapy for a loooooong time.

Trending

We are all confused math lady right now.

Who’s responsible for greenlighting this article? No, seriously. Who? Because whoever it is needs to be smacked upside the head.

How the mighty have fallen.

To The List with you, Reuters! Do not pass Go, do not collect $200.

***

Update:

***

Related:

Reuters assures us the 87,000 new IRS agents will be ‘tasked with IT support and answering taxpayer questions’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionBig Oiljobsoil companiesReutersTexas