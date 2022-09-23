By now, you’ve probably heard about the widespread protests in Iran over the death — or, more accurately, the murder — of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini:

Protests rocking Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody have spread to at least 50 cities, even as police arrest and kill demonstrators in a violent crackdown. Videos showing women burning their headscarves and crowds chanting “death to the dictator” amid burning cars are flooding social media, despite the Iranian government’s intermittent shutdown of the country’s internet. The uprisings were triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman who was arrested for allegedly breaking Iran’s strict rules on wearing the hijab, the Islamic head covering for women. She died while in police custody, reportedly suffering multiple blows to the head. Iranian authorities claimed no wrongdoing and say that Amini died of a heart attack; but her family, and masses of Iranians, accuse the government of a cover-up. Alleged eyewitnesses say they saw Amini being beaten to death by Iran’s feared morality police. Pictures of Amini intubated and unconscious in a hospital bed sparked outrage across the country.

One would think that this would be the sort of thing that would get The Squad all fired up. They’re always talking about what stunning and brave women they are … if there was ever an opportunity for them to put their money where their mouths are, it’s this.

And yet, when they’re around, we can hear a pin drop.

You know who still has not said a single world about the #IranProtests or the #Iran regime’s murder of #MahsaAmini? That’s right, The Squad! Why is that? I thought @AOC, @IlhanMN and @RashidaTlaib were all about supporting women’s rights? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mAOHqxXoWt — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) September 22, 2022

I’m wary to level this criticism because it represents such a low bar that it should be easy for even the Squad members to clear. Actually incredible that they haven’t been able to even do that thus far. https://t.co/AGITW0LKSG — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 23, 2022

Well, AG, you’ll be pleased to know that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has finally spoken out on Twitter, and it’s exactly the sort of bold and passionate statement we’ve come to expect from her:

Solidarity with the courageous women and allies in Iran protesting for their freedom. Mahsa Amini was senselessly murdered by the same patriarchal and autocratic forces repressing women the world over. The right to choose belongs to us all, from hijabs to reproductive care. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 23, 2022

So, if we’re understand her correctly, AOC is likening the women in Iran who are literally risking their lives to defy one of the world’s most oppressive regimes to American women who are complaining that it’s just not easy enough to be able to kill their unborn babies. Wow. That is just … wow. It’s actually disgusting. There is absolutely no comparison to be made, and AOC’s attempt to do so is an outright slap in the faces of Mahsa Amini and all those brave Iranian women.

Using the Iranian struggle for freedom to bolster her abortion stance. Classy. https://t.co/5g0RmVQV1w — texanconstitutionalist (@texanconstitut1) September 23, 2022

How is it that, on a regular basis, AOC manages to plummet to depths far below even our worst expectations?

"How can I make this about me while also insulting all the brave women standing up against tyranny?" pic.twitter.com/S9drd046Iz — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 23, 2022

AOC’s tweet is absolutely revolting. And the cherry on top of that sh*t sundae is that you know she’s proud as hell of what she said.

Incredible. Not being murdered for not wearing an article of clothing is exactly like the right to abort a baby. — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 23, 2022

It’s not the same. It’s just not. Comparing what women in the Middle East face to women in rich Western countries is false, offensive, and a downplay to the biggest untold story of systematic oppression in our modern time. #MehsaAmini https://t.co/TgBXXTR5KP — Majeed Gly (@MajeedGly) September 23, 2022

We’d say shame on AOC, but can you really shame the shameless?

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!