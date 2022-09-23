By now, you’ve probably heard about the widespread protests in Iran over the death — or, more accurately, the murder — of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini:

Protests rocking Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody have spread to at least 50 cities, even as police arrest and kill demonstrators in a violent crackdown.

Videos showing women burning their headscarves and crowds chanting “death to the dictator” amid burning cars are flooding social media, despite the Iranian government’s intermittent shutdown of the country’s internet.

The uprisings were triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman who was arrested for allegedly breaking Iran’s strict rules on wearing the hijab, the Islamic head covering for women. She died while in police custody, reportedly suffering multiple blows to the head.

Iranian authorities claimed no wrongdoing and say that Amini died of a heart attack; but her family, and masses of Iranians, accuse the government of a cover-up. Alleged eyewitnesses say they saw Amini being beaten to death by Iran’s feared morality police. Pictures of Amini intubated and unconscious in a hospital bed sparked outrage across the country.

One would think that this would be the sort of thing that would get The Squad all fired up. They’re always talking about what stunning and brave women they are … if there was ever an opportunity for them to put their money where their mouths are, it’s this.

And yet, when they’re around, we can hear a pin drop.

Well, AG, you’ll be pleased to know that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has finally spoken out on Twitter, and it’s exactly the sort of bold and passionate statement we’ve come to expect from her:

So, if we’re understand her correctly, AOC is likening the women in Iran who are literally risking their lives to defy one of the world’s most oppressive regimes to American women who are complaining that it’s just not easy enough to be able to kill their unborn babies. Wow. That is just … wow. It’s actually disgusting. There is absolutely no comparison to be made, and AOC’s attempt to do so is an outright slap in the faces of Mahsa Amini and all those brave Iranian women.

How is it that, on a regular basis, AOC manages to plummet to depths far below even our worst expectations?

AOC’s tweet is absolutely revolting. And the cherry on top of that sh*t sundae is that you know she’s proud as hell of what she said.

We’d say shame on AOC, but can you really shame the shameless?

