We feel like @LibsofTikTok would love nothing more than to be able to just live her life and focus on her work exposing leftists behaving badly. But dammit, the Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz just can’t seem to leave her alone.

@LibsofTikTok got a shout-out in a recent WaPo article by Elizabeth Dwoskin and Jeremy B. Merrill all about how “Trump’s ‘big lie’ fueled a new generation of social media influencers.” Here’s the shout-out, in case you were wondering what it said:

Meanwhile, several among the 77 have retweeted Chaya Raichik to their large audiences, helping fuel the meteoric rise of her Twitter account, Libs of TikTok. The account, which soared from fewer than 1,000 followers in early 2021 to 1.3 million today, criticizes teachers, medical providers and others who serve transgender children and teens. It was recently suspended after a post led to death threats against providers at Boston Children’s Hospital, and a bomb threat caused the hospital to be evacuated.

A bomb threat caused the hospital to be evacuated? Wow! We don’t remember hearing about that!

Probably because it never happened … as @LibsofTikTok tried to point out to Dwoskin, only to be shamed by Dwoskin for not reaching out to Taylor Lorenz:

WaPo published an article claiming a hospital was evacuated. No hospital was evacuated. When I questioned them about this lie they blamed me for not doing their work for them. You can’t make this up. Journalism! pic.twitter.com/qLHGiC1pva — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 22, 2022

“Why didn’t you discuss this with Taylor Lorenz — who has made it her life’s mission to smear you and possibly land you in the hospital — when she reached out to you because I, much like Taylor, couldn’t be bothered to verify an inflammatory claim in my article before the article was published?”

Amazing.

Yet another @washingtonpost piece that Taylor Lorenz contributed to that now requires a correction… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 22, 2022

It’s almost like there’s a pattern or something.

taylor lorenz notches another major error in her belt. a couple more and she gets a free coffee. https://t.co/9AYWy9RcoD — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 22, 2022

She’s on one hell of a roll, isn’t she?

for real, though. what is WaPo's greatest argument in favor of keeping this walking retraction/correction machine on its payroll? — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 22, 2022

Maybe WaPo could do an article to explain it.

If/when they axe her she's going to do a tweetstorm and get a book deal for all their Slack transcripts — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) September 22, 2022

Oh, you can count on that.

