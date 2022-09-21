Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been a vocal critic of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ creative methods of shining a spotlight on the border crisis and out-of-control illegal immigration. But why?

Well, according to AOC, America should be so lucky as to be overwhelmed by illegal immigration, because we’re a capitalist country, and “under the burdens of capitalism,” we need lots of immigration to compensate for young people having fewer kids, and we need more people here so we can fund insolvent liberal programs like Social Security. No, seriously. That’s what she says:

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says because of the “burdens of capitalism” people can’t have kids. pic.twitter.com/jnceTNbJis — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2022

Interesting!

"We're not having kids so we need immigrants" is a really interesting take. https://t.co/Jao9TPGOy1 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 21, 2022

Right? She’s special, isn’t she?

Why not, "we're not having kids so we need to change, and start having kids, and immigrants are also good"? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 21, 2022

Because AOC is an idiot who is also completely full of it.

I love when @AOC bitches about capitalism while filming on her iPhone and listening with her airpods. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) September 21, 2022

Oh, yeah. You’ve gotta love that!

These people are completely, utterly insane. And should be treated as such. The irony of a woman who has never really worked in the private sector, is now a millionaire, and complains about 'burdens of capitalism' while wearing $300 airpods and $1000 phone is 'chef's kiss'. https://t.co/K5YoaotNdu — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 21, 2022

I can’t afford air pods and I don’t even have kids — Wonder what ill do today (@datdudeep11) September 21, 2022

Snort.

It would align with a lot of populist beliefs (on left and right) if it were true that the main reason people don't have kids is economics, but fertility is highest in poorer countries and among poorer people. https://t.co/dTQQL34oDA — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 21, 2022

Forget it; she’s rolling.

Gee, before it was student loans. — Thornton_Melon (@RustyCavanaugh1) September 21, 2022

It’s always something with these people, isn’t it?

Throw the flag for excessive dumbness https://t.co/7d1tzxxix6 — George Briden (@gebr71) September 21, 2022

People who only get their news from the TVs on gasoline pumps are better informed than AOC. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) September 21, 2022

Rep @AOC you are a burden on our collective intelligence — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 21, 2022

Tough, but more than fair.

***

