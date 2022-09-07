Jennifer Lawrence may have gotten the cover story of Vogue’s October issue, but Dem Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a celebrated actress in her own right, has landed GQ’s October cover.

Look at that photo. If we could build a monument to stunning bravery, it would look exactly like that.

Anyway, what an absolute honor it must have been to interview her. She’s just so brilliant, not to mention well versed in the American system of government:

Oh. OK, well, maybe she doesn’t really understand even the fundamentals of how our government works, but she’s so much more than just a politician, you know? She’s a real person. With real feelings!

She just wants to be herself, OK? Let her have that, because she may not have very much time left:

You can tell in that photo how heavily it weighs on her.

It’s September 7.

Ah, OK. Well that explains that.

Now back to the story:

Over the course of our conversations, the congresswoman typically answered in a confident, fast-paced patter—each sentence closely chasing the tail of the last. But now her speech slowed to a crawl and, for the first time in the hours we had spent speaking, she broke eye contact, burying her gaze in the arm of her chair. Tears pooled in the corners of her eyes.

“I hold two contradictory things [in mind] at the same time. One is just the relentless belief that anything is possible,” she said. “But at the same time, my experience here has given me a front-row seat to how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, so many people in this country hate women. And they hate women of color. People ask me questions about the future. And realistically, I can’t even tell you if I’m going to be alive in September. And that weighs very heavily on me. And it’s not just the right wing. Misogyny transcends political ideology: left, right, center. This grip of patriarchy affects all of us, not just women; men, as I mentioned before, but also, ideologically, there’s an extraordinary lack of self-awareness in so many places. And so those are two very conflicting things. I admit to sometimes believing that I live in a country that would never let that happen.”

No, she’s healthy as a horse as far as anyone knows.

Apparently what makes her unsure as to whether she’ll survive the month is the specter of possible assassination:

Given her professed belief that we all only have a few years left before the earth melts completely and kills everyone, one would think she’d be a little more relaxed about the inevitability of death. But nope! She’s scared. For herself, at least. Not for any conservatives who have actually been in a would-be killer’s crosshairs.

And she certainly hasn’t expressed any concern about the welfares of the millions of Americans who have effectively been labeled by the Biden administration as domestic terrorists.

Maybe she just can’t think that far outside of herself, bless her.

What AOC needs right now is to start thinking about herself for a change. Practice some self-care.

She’s doing her best. Let’s all wish her well.

***

