If you’re unfamiliar with Gays Against Groomers, it’s “a coalition of gays against the sexualization, indoctrination and medicalization of children.” And thanks to their efforts, they’ve had targets on their backs. From radical trans activists, from social media companies, and now, evidently, from financial companies:

BREAKING: We have just been BANNED from @Venmo and @PayPal (within minutes of each other) for “violating” their user agreements. We are an organization that consists entirely of gay people whose only mission is to safeguard children from abuse. Woke homophobia is real, folks. pic.twitter.com/u5GsFqDn45 — Gays Against Gr██mers (@againstgrmrs) September 20, 2022

It’s real, and it’s incredibly disturbing.

Of course, here’s how The Advocate framed it:

“Anti-trans hate group.” Sure, Jan.

"PayPal’s policy is not to allow our services to be used for activities that promote hate, violence, or discriminatory intolerance," a spokesperson told The Advocate. https://t.co/vUGLgi91L5 — The Advocate (@TheAdvocateMag) September 20, 2022

And PayPal’s policy is apparently to prevent their services from being used for activities that draw attention to and combat the sexualization and sexual abuse and medical abuse of minors. Good to know.

Jaimee Michell, founder of Gays Against Groomers @againstgrmrs, talks about how PayPal and Venmo have permanently suspended the organization: "We're not scared by this. We're not intimidated. We're not going to stop." pic.twitter.com/cwg5PQSFUe — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 21, 2022

You don’t even have to agree with Gays Against Groomers to recognize what’s wrong with this picture.

And more importantly than the woke homophobia is the fact that more and more companies are coming out in full support of the sexualization, indoctrination, and medicalization of minors. They will soon regret this unprecedented decision. Stay tuned. — Gays Against Gr██mers (@againstgrmrs) September 20, 2022

They may regret it … but not before seeing how far they can go:

BREAKING: After being banned by @PayPal and @Venmo less than 24 hours ago, We have JUST been banned by @Google! Big tech is coordinating a massive attack on our organization for trying to protect children. THIS IS INSANE. pic.twitter.com/AwAzd1eV0p — Gays Against Gr██mers (@againstgrmrs) September 21, 2022

Google is cracking down on Gays Against Groomers? One of the largest companies in the entire world is going after activists against the sexual predation of children? Is this real life?

They have powerful allies. https://t.co/u73CEOu5tu — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 21, 2022

Yes. Powerful allies who will stop at nothing to kneecap and silence Gays Against Groomers and other groups who seek to tell the truth about woke leftism.

It makes no difference what you think of this group. What you're seeing here is the new and much more alarming frontier of corporate censorship: *banishment from the financial system* for having the wrong ideology. Trudeau's freezing of protesters' bank accounts previewed this: https://t.co/OTN0J2nCZ4 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 21, 2022

This is how soft totalitarianism works. No jail, no gulags — just being pressed by exclusion from the economy. We approach the time when no one can buy or sell without Regime approval. https://t.co/0E8eF0vIAJ — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) September 21, 2022

This is insane and wrong.

Big Tech isn’t even trying to hide it, are they? I just wonder, are they against gays, or are they pro-groomer? Maybe both? https://t.co/FkGeOJS41L — Amberican Values (@AmbericanValues) September 21, 2022

Why are these companies fighting so hard to keep Gays Against Groomers from being able to reach the public? They need to give people a good, rational, solid reason as to why they’re doing this, otherwise people will have no choice but to speculate as to the companies’ real motives.

This is outrageous. If you’ve ever listened to @againstgrmrs, you know that they are 100% trying to protect children. Why would anyone be banned for that? We need to stand with Jaimee & help her fight those going after our children. https://t.co/kTwXdkxSgA — Alicia Holman (@AliciaHRealtor) September 21, 2022

In the meantime:

While we're still able to get this message out, these are the other places you can find us:https://t.co/kS1zWCnCmRhttps://t.co/1xIagQdOQohttps://t.co/NBUd8eItvwhttps://t.co/8llSIuBzjChttps://t.co/NmSFyn0PVC Also please sign up for our newsletter at https://t.co/meD0lqirwh! — Gays Against Gr██mers (@againstgrmrs) September 21, 2022

***

Related:

Media Matters shames Allie Beth Stuckey for suggesting alternatives to the anti-LGBTQ slur ‘groomers’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!