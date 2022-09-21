If you’re unfamiliar with Gays Against Groomers, it’s “a coalition of gays against the sexualization, indoctrination and medicalization of children.” And thanks to their efforts, they’ve had targets on their backs. From radical trans activists, from social media companies, and now, evidently, from financial companies:

It’s real, and it’s incredibly disturbing.

Of course, here’s how The Advocate framed it:

“Anti-trans hate group.” Sure, Jan.

And PayPal’s policy is apparently to prevent their services from being used for activities that draw attention to and combat the sexualization and sexual abuse and medical abuse of minors. Good to know.

You don’t even have to agree with Gays Against Groomers to recognize what’s wrong with this picture.

They may regret it … but not before seeing how far they can go:

Google is cracking down on Gays Against Groomers? One of the largest companies in the entire world is going after activists against the sexual predation of children? Is this real life?

Yes. Powerful allies who will stop at nothing to kneecap and silence Gays Against Groomers and other groups who seek to tell the truth about woke leftism.

This is insane and wrong.

Why are these companies fighting so hard to keep Gays Against Groomers from being able to reach the public? They need to give people a good, rational, solid reason as to why they’re doing this, otherwise people will have no choice but to speculate as to the companies’ real motives.

In the meantime:

 

