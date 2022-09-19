This past Saturday, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman held a rally in Scranton. And from the looks — and sounds of things — it was pretty much exactly what we’ve come to expect from a John Fetterman rally.
Check it out:
NEW: John Fetterman's latest rally occurred in Scranton last Saturday.
Here are the highlights. pic.twitter.com/3O2ElJeKdi
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 19, 2022
Ahem:
And in case you think I dOcToRed any of the clips, you go watch the full thing here: https://t.co/F7yJ3P3QJB
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 19, 2022
Wouldn’t want NBC News to make asses of themselves again or anything.
First of all:
that’s not a thousand people as the campaign had said? https://t.co/m68Ke3FTfH
— kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) September 19, 2022
“More than a thousand,” as some outlets reported. Sure doesn’t look like it.
Second of all, for a guy who’s doing just fine after suffering a stroke earlier this year, John Fetterman seems decidedly … not fine.
My goodness. https://t.co/8yKjlP7t40
— David Blackmon's Energy Absurdity (@EnergyAbsurdity) September 19, 2022
This is brutal. How could anyone vote for this? Joe Biden could run circles around this guy cognitively and that’s not at all a compliment to either of them. 😳🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/nKUyY6xLAk
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 19, 2022
God Bless you sir, I do hope you’re ok. You should not run and take care of yourself, everyone knows that. Pennsylvania needs someone who can govern and serve. It’s clear that is not possible. https://t.co/O2IHta8dUw
— Rob Engstrom (@RobEngstrom) September 19, 2022
Look.
I hold no ill will toward Mr. Fetterman.
But honestly, please, let's be real.
This man has no business running for the US Senate. https://t.co/JM5VqEbz5v
— Sanguine Agnostic (@BundaBoy123) September 19, 2022
This is just awful…I am actually feeling bad for him, he clearly needs rest and recovery, not a campaign trail. https://t.co/3ObnQH1ZAI
— Mr. Z (@MrS08237295) September 19, 2022
We’ve gotta agree.
Your next U.S. Senator, Pennsylvania? Seriously? https://t.co/vgDk28AIKM
— Mark Sonderman (@Sonderm) September 19, 2022
Well, that’s up to Pennsylvania. Let’s just say we don’t envy them right now. Yeesh.
I don’t like Oz, but who can honestly say, wow, Fetterman is really coherent, has a tremendous amount of substance and is inspiring. https://t.co/b74zZxMohN
— Phl_cons 🇺🇸 (@Phlconservative) September 19, 2022
No one. No one can honestly say that.
***
