There’s nothing funny about Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis flying a group of migrants to the sanctuary of Martha’s Vineyard.

OK, well, this is actually pretty funny: it seems that there’s an actual GoFundMe campaign to help Martha’s Vineyard handle the sudden influx of 50 poor people.

No, seriously:

Martha’s Vineyard has been crushed by Hurricane DeSantis. Will you help? https://t.co/UAdJbT8S8i — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson™ (@Storm4Congress) September 15, 2022

I truly wish this were satire. — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson™ (@Storm4Congress) September 15, 2022

In a normal, sane world, it would be.

For the latecomers- this isn’t my GFM, yes it’s real, and I am mocking it.

I know I can be dry, but I thought the “Hurricane DeSantis” gave it away. 🤷🏻 — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson™ (@Storm4Congress) September 16, 2022

More from Sarah Goulet, who created the campaign and whose parents have a home on Martha’s Vineyard:

Officials and volunteers on the island have sprung into action to provide emergency services, shelter, food, and clothing. Martha’s Vineyard is a community of open-hearted individuals that view these migrants as people, not political pawns. However, the island is a resort community with only 20,000 year-round residents, and it already faces a shortage of affordable housing and off-season jobs. Please join me in donating to the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation, which can quickly distribute funds to the neediest organizations. This action by DeSantis is a cruel ruse that manipulates families seeking a better life—but we can help to provide support.

What an inspiration.

You can't make this stuff up. "URGENT PLEA"! The ultra-wealthy on Martha's Vineyard has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser, already raising over $36,000. Please help these struggling millionaires with multiple summer homes during this "humanitarian crisis"🙏https://t.co/U9rhPrYtrh — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 16, 2022

The organizer is an Ivy League alum from an affluent family and New York comms exec who donated 6x to Kamala Harris. Her wedding on Martha's Vineyard was featured by NYT and her family's $1.6 million+ home there sits near a private association beach.https://t.co/K5zEpKPeCc — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 16, 2022

The GoFundMe donations are going to Martha's Vineyard Community Foundation, which has assets under management of $14 million+. MVCF is also seeking money via a Migrant Relief Fund since residents are "concerned about the well being of the migrants…on our Island." pic.twitter.com/Cp6S1gqEwN — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 16, 2022

So, how’s that campaign doing now? Well, you’ll be pleased to know that they’ve already exceed their fundraising goal. Here’s where they’re at as of this post’s publication:

Not too shabby!

They put up a GoFundMe Some of the richest people in the country and they put up a GoFundMe to house 50 migrants until the military could come bail Martha's Vineyard out https://t.co/UwkOdO694J — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 16, 2022

Hey, yeah. That’s a good point. Now that the migrants have been loaded onto buses and sent to a military base and the National Guard has been called in, what’s going to happen with all that money? Not to worry … it’s being put to excellent use:

UPDATE: Since the Martha's Vineyard migrants were sent to Cape Cod, the island's GoFundMe is STILL taking donations for "building up a reserve to assist situations like this in the future, rather than directly helping this group of migrants and their situation." pic.twitter.com/wEvbUqoDeN — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 16, 2022

Oh, OK. Phew. Nothing shady or icky about this at all!

