The good-hearted liberals of Martha’s Vineyard have experienced a tiny fraction of what’s been going on at the border for years and they’ve already had enough.

Migrants who landed on the island about 48 hours ago, are reportedly being moved to Joint Base Cape Cod, a military base on the mainland.

CBS News in Boston reports:

Migrants on Martha’s Vineyard offered shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod About 50 migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday are now being offered shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod. Gov. Charlie Baker said moving to the temporary shelter on Cape Cod will be voluntary for the migrants from Venezuela, who were flown to the island by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state will offer the migrants transportation Friday and “humanitarian supports” at the base. “JBCC is a facility already designated by MEMA as an emergency shelter in Barnstable County, and its existing infrastructure provides a safe temporary accommodation appropriate for the needs of families and individuals,” Baker said in a statement. “Additionally, the facility can provide dedicated space for access to legal services and other essential services such as basic healthcare.” The migrants will live in “dormitory-style spaces” at the base, and families will not be separated, Baker said.

Why can’t they stay on the Vineyard?

Migrants preparing to leave Martha’s Vineyard for Joint Base Cape Cod. Smiles and thanks for how they were treated here. #7News pic.twitter.com/oZgtdqm9TJ — Dan Hausle (@dhausleon7) September 16, 2022

Migrants leaving Martha’s Vineyard do Joint Base Cape Cod with smiles and hugs #7News pic.twitter.com/f6zAUa1yoU — Dan Hausle (@dhausleon7) September 16, 2022

HAPPENING NOW: Migrants, flown into Martha’s Vineyard by Fl’s governor, are boarding buses. They’ll be heading to Joint Base Cape Cod, according to officials. 125 Mass National Guard members are being activated to assist. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/RLwxNPu8GM — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaNBC) September 16, 2022

DeSantis really exposed these hypocrites https://t.co/D2Ra0o4Cid — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 16, 2022

Yes, he did.

BREAKING: Father of a soldier at Joint Base Cape Cod just revealed on @BreitbartXM that Martha’s Vineyard illegals are being evacuated to the Joint Base today. So much for white liberal tolerance. When is AOC going to JBCC to fake cry in front of the gate? — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) September 16, 2022

BREAKING: Buses of about 50 Venezuelan migrants arrive at the ferry port on Martha’s Vineyard by police transport. They are about to be transported to Joint Base Cape Cod for temporary housing provided by the state #WBZ pic.twitter.com/TZ4XPnCWtY — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) September 16, 2022

#BREAKING 🚨 Obama and rich White Democrats of #MarthasVineyard couldn’t take 50 illegal aliens for more than A SINGLE DAY! According to reports on the ground, Biden is evacuating them to Joint Base Cape Cod pic.twitter.com/nGwP3EtAZl — Boston Bobblehead (@CarolinaOpinion) September 16, 2022

If Matha’s Vineyard can’t handle 50 migrants for two days, why are border towns expected to handle thousands more every day?

***

