The good-hearted liberals of Martha’s Vineyard have experienced a tiny fraction of what’s been going on at the border for years and they’ve already had enough.

Migrants who landed on the island about 48 hours ago, are reportedly being moved to Joint Base Cape Cod, a military base on the mainland.

CBS News in Boston reports:

Migrants on Martha’s Vineyard offered shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod

About 50 migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday are now being offered shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod.

Gov. Charlie Baker said moving to the temporary shelter on Cape Cod will be voluntary for the migrants from Venezuela, who were flown to the island by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state will offer the migrants transportation Friday and “humanitarian supports” at the base.

“JBCC is a facility already designated by MEMA as an emergency shelter in Barnstable County, and its existing infrastructure provides a safe temporary accommodation appropriate for the needs of families and individuals,” Baker said in a statement. “Additionally, the facility can provide dedicated space for access to legal services and other essential services such as basic healthcare.”

The migrants will live in “dormitory-style spaces” at the base, and families will not be separated, Baker said.

Why can’t they stay on the Vineyard?

Trending

Yes, he did.

If Matha’s Vineyard can’t handle 50 migrants for two days, why are border towns expected to handle thousands more every day?

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratsillegal immigrationMartha's VineyardMassachusetts