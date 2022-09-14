Where would we be without NBC News to steer us toward the stories that really matter? Like, if not for them, we might never have known that Chick-fil-A is still a hotbed of racism.

Check this out:

Chick-fil-A is under fire for a tweet that social media users said called out a Twitter user’s race. https://t.co/eKhc2qnUag — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 13, 2022

Dear God, Chick-fil-A. Did you really think you could get away with something like this?

Narrator: Chick-fil-A did, in fact, think they could get away with it. Because they didn’t actually do anything wrong.

Whenever a headline hedges like this six ways to Sunday, you can tell without clicking it’s gonna be a super lame accusation https://t.co/vAcqMegvhb — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 13, 2022

That just about sums it up, yeah:

A Twitter user tweeted at the fast-food chain Friday: “grilled spicy deluxe but still noooo spicy nuggets…………@ChickfilA…..” In direct response, the official Twitter account for Chick-fil-A responded, “Your community will be the first to know if spicy items are added to the permanent menu, Don!” While the initial tweet had only six replies, Chick-fil-A’s response got more than 700 replies and 4,300 quote tweets because of its choice of wording. Many Twitter users called out the account’s decision to use the term “your community,” questioning whether it was targeting the identity of the user, who appears to be Black.

Any Twitter users who called out the account’s decision to use the term “your community” are morons. As is NBC News for thinking there was even a story here.

In this case, the story is:

– black guy tweets at Chick-Fil-A praising their nuggets

– Chick-Fil-A sends a response thanking him and referring to “your community”

– There is ample evidence this is just the canned response that gets sent to everyone of all races — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 13, 2022

Seriously, it’s not hard to find other similar tweets from Chick-fil-A.

This took me literally 10 seconds. https://t.co/WDJQ0GWdf5 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 13, 2022

That’s the thing, though! Francesca Gariano, who wrote this story, actually notes that other Twitter users also pointed out that the “your community” phrase has appeared in numerous Chick-fil-A tweets:

Other users pointed out it is a common response from the fast-food chain’s social media accounts. One shared a screenshot of another tweet from Chick-fil-A at the end of last month. “All jokes aside, they reply like this frequently,” the user wrote. … Another user shared a screenshot of a series of tweets from Chick-fil-A replying to other Twitter users, highlighting messages that mentioned the word “community.” Alongside the screenshot, the user wrote “Y’all hilarious” alongside a laughing emoji.

In other words, this was a huge nothingburger. Or nothingchickensandwich, in this case.

Anyway, here’s a parting little nugget of food for thought:

I mean.

NBC overtly caters to a black audience. Chick-fil-A responded to a black person by referencing their community, vaguely and in a positive way, and suddenly they're pretending it's outrageous racism? pic.twitter.com/cpoKo9FJKd — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 13, 2022

Go away, NBC News. Unlike when it comes to Chick-fil-A, no one likes you.

