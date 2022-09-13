First, Elon Musk was going to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Then, he decided he wasn’t actually going to do that after all.
And now, today, Twitter shareholders have reportedly approved the $44 billion takeover that Musk said was no longer happening:
BREAKING: Twitter shareholders vote in favor of Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover offer at a special shareholder meeting https://t.co/pggFv4Wvwf pic.twitter.com/x3eiS6KHCx
— Reuters (@Reuters) September 13, 2022
Huh.
https://t.co/fa7DV3pYoa pic.twitter.com/tZiAfKP2Hy
— siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 13, 2022
Hmmm.
Wait… What is this arc??? Seriously?! I am confusion lololol https://t.co/3H4Sob9Dvz
— Tonja Renée Stidhum (@TonjaStidhum) September 13, 2022
— noneya (@marsa1783) September 13, 2022
What does it mean? As Reuters reports, the shareholders’ yes vote “[hands] over the deal’s outcome to a court battle in which the billionaire is trying to scrap the purchase.”
Musk’s trial is currently set for October. So soon enough, we’ll see how this whole thing plays out.
***
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.