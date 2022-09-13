First, Elon Musk was going to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Then, he decided he wasn’t actually going to do that after all.

And now, today, Twitter shareholders have reportedly approved the $44 billion takeover that Musk said was no longer happening:

Huh.

Hmmm.

What does it mean? As Reuters reports, the shareholders’ yes vote “[hands] over the deal’s outcome to a court battle in which the billionaire is trying to scrap the purchase.”

Musk’s trial is currently set for October. So soon enough, we’ll see how this whole thing plays out.

