First, Elon Musk was going to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Then, he decided he wasn’t actually going to do that after all.

And now, today, Twitter shareholders have reportedly approved the $44 billion takeover that Musk said was no longer happening:

BREAKING: Twitter shareholders vote in favor of Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover offer at a special shareholder meeting https://t.co/pggFv4Wvwf pic.twitter.com/x3eiS6KHCx — Reuters (@Reuters) September 13, 2022

Huh.

Hmmm.

Wait… What is this arc??? Seriously?! I am confusion lololol https://t.co/3H4Sob9Dvz — Tonja Renée Stidhum (@TonjaStidhum) September 13, 2022

What does it mean? As Reuters reports, the shareholders’ yes vote “[hands] over the deal’s outcome to a court battle in which the billionaire is trying to scrap the purchase.”

Musk’s trial is currently set for October. So soon enough, we’ll see how this whole thing plays out.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!