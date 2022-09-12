Earlier, we told you about CNN’s “exclusive” story on a big scoop from Maggie Haberman’s forthcoming book about Donald Trump. According to Haberman, Donald Trump had said that wouldn’t leave the White House after he lost the 2020 election.

Exclusive: "I'm just not going to leave." Trump repeatedly insisted he wouldn't leave the White House after his election loss, a new book by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman reveals. https://t.co/zLQUW9ezG3 — CNN (@CNN) September 12, 2022

Narrator: Donald Trump did, in fact, leave the White House.

We’re not really sure what we’re supposed to do with Haberman’s scoop nearly two years after the 2020 election, but that’s not the case for Keith Olbermann. Keith knows exactly what to do, and that’s to screech at Haberman for withholding vital information from the public:

K.

Why did Maggie Haberman sit on the groundbreaking scoop that Trump was refusing to leave office?? https://t.co/4DgVzon5rn — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 12, 2022

FWIW, there's nothing meaningfully new in this information that impacted the safety of the country. She's reporting Trump telling aides, post election, that he would refuse to leave because he didn't recognize the result. We already knew that. https://t.co/M5oO7gCtIR — Akiva Cohen (@AkivaMCohen) September 12, 2022

Of course we already knew that. But Keith Olbermann never misses an opportunity to get angry about something.

And Keith’s self-righteous indignation is contagious:

More journalistic depravity from Maggie Haberman. https://t.co/dd4CKnogYS — Robert Dishington (@dishington) September 12, 2022

How does it feel to pay for a @nytimes subscription and see their columnists like @maggieNYT "saving" juicy bits of critical NEWS for their crappy books? https://t.co/Gf3fer8qQA — Astral projection declassification 🇺🇦 (@smullins3000) September 12, 2022

Hey, you won’t hear any arguments from us that New York Times columnists’ books are crappy …

@maggieNYT has been a garbage person for years. This is just another example. https://t.co/LqYU79JU2V — Chris (@dictated_n515) September 12, 2022

But calm down, Keith. Not only does Haberman’s scoop not really matter because Donald Trump left the White House when he was supposed to, but it’s not even really a scoop at all. As soon as he lost, Trump was claiming that the election was stolen from him and that he’d fight it. At the very least, he was clear about his intention not to go quietly.

So what’s got Keith’s knickers in a knot?

Keith really does have a problem with women. https://t.co/Y1z0Y8WMCZ — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 12, 2022

That must be it.

