Earlier, we told you about CNN’s “exclusive” story on a big scoop from Maggie Haberman’s forthcoming book about Donald Trump. According to Haberman, Donald Trump had said that wouldn’t leave the White House after he lost the 2020 election.

Narrator: Donald Trump did, in fact, leave the White House.

We’re not really sure what we’re supposed to do with Haberman’s scoop nearly two years after the 2020 election, but that’s not the case for Keith Olbermann. Keith knows exactly what to do, and that’s to screech at Haberman for withholding vital information from the public:

K.

Of course we already knew that. But Keith Olbermann never misses an opportunity to get angry about something.

And Keith’s self-righteous indignation is contagious:

Hey, you won’t hear any arguments from us that New York Times columnists’ books are crappy …

But calm down, Keith. Not only does Haberman’s scoop not really matter because Donald Trump left the White House when he was supposed to, but it’s not even really a scoop at all. As soon as he lost, Trump was claiming that the election was stolen from him and that he’d fight it. At the very least, he was clear about his intention not to go quietly.

So what’s got Keith’s knickers in a knot?

That must be it.

