We’re still finding it difficult to get over Vogue’s utterly absurd cover story about actress Jennifer Lawrence’s pivot to politics. We have to assume that the piece and accompanying spread were supposed to make Lawrence look stunning and brave and intelligent, but really, all it did was confirm that she should probably just stick to what she knows, which is acting, and not hot-button political issues.

It seems safe to say that Ben Shapiro would agree with that assessment. Earlier today, he put together a quick but comprehensive thread getting to the heart of what makes the whole thing so amusing:

Jennifer Lawrence, who does interviews with Vogue at Tikkun spa and reportedly has a net worth of around $160 million, complains about the incessant sexism of America. Also, she decided she was a liberal by watching "30 Rock." Yes, really. https://t.co/MjJvoJVYGd — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 7, 2022

Yes. Really:

Growing up in a conservative home, Lawrence thought of herself as Republican. But it was almost a cultural thing, like sports or something. She had the notion that there were two teams and that the Republicans were her team. Then one night when she was 16, she was watching 30 Rock and Liz Lemon said something along the lines of, I’m not a crazy liberal. I just think people should drive hybrid cars. It made sense. It seemed rational. Later, when she made movies in other countries, she saw how money always tended to concentrate at the top, not just in the United States, how it rarely trickled down to working people. She gathered more perspective the more money she made. To her, “Republican” had always meant: Why should my taxes pay for your haughty lifestyle? Now she saw holes in that logic. “Nobody likes to see half their paycheck go away, but it made sense to me. Yeah, for the greater good, I guess it makes sense.”

Ca-ringe, you guys.

The celebrity culture truly is a wonder. Vapid morons who say lines other people write, earn millions of dollars doing it, and get their political thoughts from sitcoms, lecturing the rest of us on our political ignorance. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 7, 2022

If magazines like Vogue and The Cut were dedicated to Tom Wolfe-esque satire about celebrities, they wouldn't read any differently. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 7, 2022

This is one of the great unintentionally hilarious photo captions of all time: pic.twitter.com/TLjGWbFYiM — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 7, 2022

*Chef’s kiss*

Also, her family actually sounds nice. They let her be annoying as all hell and don't respond. pic.twitter.com/BWFdgvelFq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 7, 2022

Right? No kidding. Jennifer’s fortunate to have family members who just shake their heads sadly and roll their eyes at her instead of forcing her to confront reality, which, as it happens, is something she needs to do. Desperately:

SHE ACTS FOR A LIVING AND IS WORTH NEARLY $200 MILLION pic.twitter.com/Iw0NuwH4At — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 7, 2022

Let’s just say that we don’t expect Jennifer Lawrence to be winning any awards for her political acumen.

***

Related:

Jennifer Lawrence’s nightmares about Tucker Carlson trigger Jim Treacher’s memory, too [pics]

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!