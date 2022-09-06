Vice President Kamala Harris recently sat down for an interview with The Nation’s John Nichols to discuss her eternal affinity and respect for the labor movement. It was during that interview that she opened up about a secret she’s been carrying with her all these years:

“Kamala Harris says she never tried a grape until she was in her 20s, having grown up amid United Farm Workers-inspired grape boycotts in California” https://t.co/LxKQM7deeo — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) September 6, 2022

More from The Nation:

Growing up in California in the late 1960s and early ’70s, with a mother who was “very deeply rooted” in the movements for economic, social, and racial justice, the vice president was inspired by Cesar Chavez, Delores Huerta, and the United Farm Workers, which used grape boycotts to force growers to negotiate. “The farmworkers movement was very much a part of my childhood,” she recalled. “This sounds quaint, and so I’m reluctant to say it, but, you know, I didn’t eat a grape until I was in my 20s. Like, literally, had never had a grape. I remember the first time I had a grape, I went, ‘Wow! This is quite tasty.’ It was absolutely ingrained so deeply in me: Never cross a picket line.”

She was right to be reluctant to say it. Because it’s so stupid. And if she thought it would make her more endearing somehow, well, she thought wrong.

It's important in moments like this to remember that she is a liar — Dave Gray (@docgray81) September 6, 2022

We don’t believe it. But we did stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night! (No, we didn’t.)

We’ve often speculated that Kamala Harris is some kind of masochist. This would appear to lend credence to our theory. Because all we wanna do now is mock the crap out of her, and, as stupid a person as she is, it’s still hard to believe that she wouldn’t expect anyone to call her out for pretending to have waited more than two decades to try grapes for the first time in her life. Like, come on.

Knew this rang a bell pic.twitter.com/je6DkUuB69 — Yeshaya (@Yeshaya86) September 6, 2022

The Forrest Gump of American politics. https://t.co/cIXGqFyArs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 6, 2022

She was around for everything!

Kiddie Kamala Harris must’ve been an old soul or something.

fweedom — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 6, 2022

She now calls them “fweedom fwuits”. — Solvang (@Solvang84) September 6, 2022

***

Related:

Artemis 1 launch scrubbed but another Kamala Harris pearl of space wisdom blasted off on time

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!