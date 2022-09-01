As soon as President Joe Biden announced that he would be canceling between $10,000 and $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers with a flick of his pen, critics seized and pounced. And rightly so. Such a move was blatantly illegal and unconstitutional, and it would only be a matter of time before it would be targeted by Republican legislators and courts to get it undone.

And Washington Post economics reporter Jeff Stein seems kind of concerned about what that could mean for the public’s morale:

He’s just trying to imagine what people would do if Republicans successfully blocked Biden’s power grab. Some people might get angry. And we can’t have that, now can we?

Just horrible. Unforgivable, even.

Trending

Oh, you mean the taxpayers who didn’t consent to have their hard-earned money taken and given to other people who didn’t earn it? No, they don’t get to be angry. Or, if they do get to be angry, their anger doesn’t count. Because their anger doesn’t help make the Biden administration and Democrats look stunning or brave. Their anger doesn’t factor into the plan.

Correct.

Not semi-fascist-y, but just plain fascist-y.

And hey, if any judges’ lives are threatened in the process, well, that’s just a risk they run if they’re willing to consider blocking Biden’s unlawful move.

It’s grotesque and entirely predictable. This is just how Biden, like so many Democrats, operates.

Norms are just (D)ifferent for Democrats.

*Coughs*

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: conservativescourtsJeff Steinrepublicansstudent debtstudent debt cancellationStudent Loan Cancellationstudent loan debtstudent loansWashington Post