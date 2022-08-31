In case you missed it, Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson was tormented by a student yelling racial slurs at a match hosted by BYU.

Duke player allegedly target of racial slur during BYU volleyball game. MORE HERE: https://t.co/BAzEKKIIzj pic.twitter.com/4nzC8vKhoj — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 30, 2022

Can you believe it? It’s 2022, for crying out loud. This is an outrage.

"I have 4 daughters that play the game, 3 at the college level. We've always had that occasional idiot in the crowd, but never an atmosphere like this." — Marvin Richardson, father of Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson who was called racial slurs during a match at BYU pic.twitter.com/vFztPJQbt4 — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) August 29, 2022

Wrote something about the racial slurs hurled against Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson at BYU, the times 5 decades ago when Black athletes first confronted racism at the school and paid a heavy price, and of course how the past is not always past. https://t.co/jSO6SLj7C8 — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) August 30, 2022

A young Black woman named Rachel Richardson is a victim, but she's also more than that. She's a hero surrounded by a lot of people who failed her. The latest column from @mikefreemanNFL: https://t.co/VEIgSQvguw — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 28, 2022

A hero!

Fantastic column by @mikefreemanNFL. And honestly, Duke should have cancelled the rest of this series in support of Rachel Richardson. Why they continued to play is beyond me. https://t.co/DAoUOIZ6LW — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 28, 2022

It’s beyond us, too, Jemele! They should’ve called the match immediately for Duke and thrown the racist BYU students in jail for the mental and emotional anguish they inflicted on Rachel Richardson. BYU should’ve been completely shut down, really. Just to make sure that something like this could never happen again.

Or maybe Jemele et al. should’ve slowed their roll, because, as it turns out, this whole thing may have turned out to be Jussie Smollett: College Edition.

Update on the Duke volleyball racial slur: – The officer standing in front of the BYU students told Duke coaches during the game he heard no racial slurs yelled at Rachel Richardson. – The person BYU banned did not yell any slurs. https://t.co/9PusgWom2l — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 31, 2022

BYU banned a fan for allegedly yelling the n-word every time a black Duke volleyball player served. Now police are saying they reviewed the video and there’s no evidence he did that https://t.co/QAIUy4gxyU — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 31, 2022

Well, there ya go: "But the officers said the athletic department wanted to ban the man, so the school moved forward with that process." Can't let lack of evidence get in the way of appeasing a mob! https://t.co/3Ej6O9o6ZH pic.twitter.com/BmPTDLy4E6 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 31, 2022

This follows yesterday’s report from a BYU student newspaper in which multiple people who were in the student section went on record to say the racial slurs never happened. https://t.co/cAyTc1kktB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 31, 2022

Well, shoot.

But Rachel had an ESPN interview yesterday and everything! This was a teachable moment!

“I very much so felt heard and felt seen during that conversation,” she said of her meeting. “I could feel and I could see how sorry he was and honestly shocked that it happened.” She said several BYU volleyball players have also reached out to her “just expressing how sorry they were.” “That is a great group of girls. They were so sweet,” Richardson said. “Acted so sportsmanlike before the game, after the game, during the game.” She added: “I just see it as an opportunity to raise awareness of the fact that racist incidents such as these, they still are happening. It’s 2022 and it should be unacceptable, but it’s still happening.”

Well, now that it appears that it is not, in fact, still happening, at least not in this particular case, we can’t help but wonder when the media firefighters and righteous crusaders for truth and justice will be taking baby steps toward walking back their outrage.

Hi @brikeilarcnn – An official report just cleared this student and states this didn't happen. Will you and CNN be issuing an on air correction? Thanks https://t.co/vnq2ZQZNFQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2022

Hi Dave. A campus police report was just released clearing this student with video evidence. Will you be updating your article? https://t.co/aJ3gEDww2c https://t.co/SS7DzKB5mG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2022

Same goes for ABC's @GMA and correspondent @Janai Norman. I wonder if they'll correct — I'm skeptical! https://t.co/uBZLIKKRRc — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 31, 2022

As it turns out, an official campus investigation found this incident didn't happen. Hoping both Jemele & USA Today issue corrections https://t.co/aJ3gEDww2c https://t.co/w4F8jzb3Wf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2022

Don’t hold your breath for corrections. At least not prominent ones. If there are any corrections at all, they’ll be buried someplace where no one will find them. That’s generally how this stuff works.

The same worst actors. Every single time. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2022

Never fails.

Incidentally the guy behind the Manti Te’o Deadspin story tweeted this yesterday pic.twitter.com/BK3jK1uFa6 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 31, 2022

Ah, so.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!