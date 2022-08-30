Last week, the Washington Free Beacon’s Aaron Sibarium exposed Google’s blatantly racist criteria for their PhD fellowship program.

Well, apparently racist quotas are becoming quite the rage among huge corporations. Because Pfizer’s got a similar setup going for their “Breakthrough Fellowship”:

Open and unapologetic racial discrimination is definitely a Bold Move, we’ll give Pfizer that much.

In other words, Pfizer evidently doesn’t think white or Asian students should have a chance to break through.

Trending

Embedding racism into your DNA seems like a bad ideal

Concrete, legible … and entirely illegal.

“You’re a bigot.” Jonathan Berry nailed it. Pfizer is championing bigotry and patting themselves on the back for it. Gross.

Why would anyone of any race want to apply for a fellowship that is built upon racial discrimination?

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Aaron SibariumasianblackBreakthrough Fellowshipcivil rightsCivil Rights Act of 1866Civil Rights Act of 1964DEIdiscriminationdiversityhispanicnative americanPfizerquotasracial quotasracismracistwhite