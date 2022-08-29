President Joe Biden recently added Jeremy Bash to his Intelligence Advisory Board. “So, who is this Jeremy Bash guy?” you might be asking yourselves. Well, if you’ll recall, he’s an Obama administration alumnus who is also a shameless apologist for the Biden administration.

Oh, and he was one of the folks who claimed that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation.

NEW: Biden’s new pick for his Presidential Intel Advisory Board is an MSNBC pundit among dozens of ex-intel officials to sign the infamous 2020 letter claiming the Hunter Biden laptop story was a Russian op. Jeremy Bash called the laptop Russian disinfo.https://t.co/CUno0ZFaeD — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 29, 2022

Uh, this seems highly problematic. Like, legitimately highly problematic.

More from the Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy:

Jeremy Bash, a former chief of staff at the CIA and Pentagon, was picked by Biden to be part of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board on Friday. Bash, along with roughly 50 other ex-intelligence officials, signed a letter in October 2020 claiming the Hunter Biden laptop saga had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,” while Bash himself suggested on TV that the laptop story was “Russian disinformation.” The biography of Bash provided by the White House noted he was the chief of staff under Leon Panetta when he was CIA director and then secretary of defense. Panetta also signed the Hunter Biden letter. Other signatories included Obama CIA Director John Brennan, Obama Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former Obama acting CIA Director Mike Morell, and former George W. Bush CIA Director Michael Hayden. … “The President’s Intelligence Advisory Board is an independent element within the Executive Office of the President,” the White House said. “The President’s Intelligence Advisory Board exists exclusively to assist the President by providing the President with an independent source of advice on the effectiveness with which the Intelligence Community is meeting the nation’s intelligence needs and the vigor and insight with which the community plans for the future.”

If the Board is “an independent element,” then why is a brazen partisan who is on record as dismissing the veracity of a story shown to be true being added to it?

arguably his smartest move as President. "Wait – you personally helped bury Hunter's laptop story?" "Yes sir, completely buried it at MSNBC and signed the 2020 letter calling it Russian disinfo." "You're just the guy I need – HIRED." https://t.co/4HgoZWvFgQ — VVintz (@vvints44) August 29, 2022

Paying back for favors? 🤔 — Heather (@TinyDancer39) August 29, 2022

He's getting his pay for a job well done! https://t.co/1yL4KSpOw5 — Penthouse Sidebar (@drfessel) August 29, 2022

That’s definitely how it looks.

It’s like an incestuous and nepotistic circle jerk. Wait, remove the word “like” from that statement. — s.petry (@spetry_mi) August 29, 2022

Yuck. But accurate.

***

