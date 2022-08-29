David Hogg is still a young Harvard whippersnapper, but that doesn’t mean he’s totally ignorant about important political and economic matters.

Actually, in his case it does. But bless him for genuinely believing that he understands our current situation better than most:

We can’t believe we’re saying this, but David Hogg is right.

Just not in the way he thinks. See, we’d bet a good amount of our increasingly worthless money that not enough people, especially young people, understand the havoc the Inflation Reduction Act is going to wreak on them and their children and their grandchildren and generations of young people to come. The young people cheering the Inflation Reduction Act are the same young people who think that Joe Biden had the right to bypass Congress and forgive student loan debt and that student loan debt is just something that can be canceled.

Unfortunately, it does nothing to reduce inflation. Other than that, it's cool. But I don't expect you to understand the economics. — TJ Burke (@TJ_BurkeAspen) August 29, 2022

His understanding of economics is about as good as his understanding of the Second Amendment and basic grammar. So yeah. Basically, David doesn’t have a clue.

They will when it fuels more inflation — Maj0rT0m (@big_emtee) August 29, 2022

They'll figure it out once they try to move out and can't afford anything https://t.co/iGEdEdzB6D — Common Man's Collapse (@CM_Collapse) August 29, 2022

nah i totally grasp what a wasteful intrusive fiasco it is — Alex (@AlexrealtorFl1) August 29, 2022

We do. We will be paying for it the rest of our lives. — Feral Jesus (@FeralJesus) August 29, 2022

And that is indeed a big f**king deal.

