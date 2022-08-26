Joe Biden basically has two settings: rage-filled partisan tough guy and senile and incoherent old man who needs handlers just to get through the day. Sometimes the two overlap.

But earlier today, it was just the second one:

"I took control. I shouldn't do that. I'm not allowed to do that," Biden says before his handlers kick out the press. pic.twitter.com/kfiha6HN3G — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 26, 2022

Uh … what just happened?

You all know that we can’t stand Joe Biden, but we still can’t help but be extremely concerned. This is the Leader of the Free World, folks. And he’s “not allowed” to take control of a press event? And he has handlers who have to get the press out of the room?

So much for being in charge. https://t.co/C51wumOtP4 — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) August 26, 2022

Yikes. Seriously, yikes.

The lights are on but no one is home — Trillions In Congress Debt (@OweDBanks) August 26, 2022

Try watching the video without the sound. It’s still disturbing.

This raises a number of questions that will go unanswered. Why should the President not take control? From whom? Who doesn't allow him to do that? https://t.co/fL9QMW7UrM — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 26, 2022

Joe Biden’s handlers and even the members of his administration know that they can’t trust him to speak off the cuff because the odds are good that he’ll say something inappropriate or possibly jeopardizing national security. But we’re supposed to trust in his competence and leadership? He can barely get a sentence out most of the time. That’s not normal. It’s not OK.

This man is a marionette, little more https://t.co/7b7Ms1vPZN — Baron of the Taiga (@baronichitas) August 26, 2022

Joe Biden is not OK.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!