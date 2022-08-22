As you may have heard, Dr. Anthony Fauci has announced that he’ll be stepping down as NIAID Director and Chief Medical Adviser to President Joe Biden this December. Gotta get it over with before the GOP takes back the House in January, you know.

We’d be lying if we said we’re going to miss him, but in the spirit of good sportsmanship, let’s take a few minutes to remember some of the most important things he’s done for us, specifically during the COVID pandemic, as well as how the MSM helped him to accomplish those things.

Or, even better, let’s turn things over to Jim Geraghty to lead us on a stroll down Memory Lane:

For at least a year, there's been a lot of focus on the conspiracy theorists, nutjobs and death threats against Anthony Fauci, because it helps discredit the much fairer, much more legit questioning of Fauci's advice and decision-making.

https://t.co/WWNyZqgaQb — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 22, 2022

Wait a second … Jim, are you suggesting that Dr. Fauci was, in fact, not beyond reproach?

That’s exactly what he’s suggesting. And he’s right.

Fauci's reversal on masks early in the pandemic doesn't warrant any legit or fair criticism? Nothing in his emails, suggesting a symbiotic relationship with adoring reporters?https://t.co/eQ2Ma9F1ON — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 22, 2022

Nothing in his evasive answers about whether U.S. taxpayer money ended up financing gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology? Nothing in Fauci’s past defenses of gain-of-function research?https://t.co/OVFZd1Bqtu — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 22, 2022

Not even when Fauci openly admitted some of his advice was based upon "sending signals" rather than an actual evaluation of the risk of infection?https://t.co/71a2siRyrC — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 22, 2022

Early on in the pandemic, most of the MSM shifted from treating Fauci as an experienced, knowledgable public official to treating him like an infallible saint whose advice might as well have come down from Mount Sinai on stone tablets.https://t.co/CfNI9oqzcn pic.twitter.com/SodhSRGKxZ — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 22, 2022

Oh, yes. It’s important that we give a good amount of credit to the MSM, too, for working so hard to elevate Fauci’s legacy into the heavenly stratum.

This is part of a longtime, worsening trend of the MSM turning big, complicated stories into personalities, and treating issues as binary/dichotomies – "Edward Snowden: Hero or Traitor?" pic.twitter.com/6CGIfUO1jZ — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 22, 2022

If the MSM actually did their jobs, no one who read Fauci’s goodbye statement would be mourning his impending departure. Because they’d be fully aware of all the times and all the ways that Fauci had played fast and loose with the truth in order to maintain his grip over Americans’ everyday lives.

Some have wondered why I’ve been so critical of Fauci. Here’s a good thread on that. https://t.co/gPFnWmuLS6 — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) August 22, 2022

Geraghty sums everything up perfectly… https://t.co/wOOYzaHgR3 — Rational Numbers (@JMDnumbers) August 22, 2022

As usual. Thanks again, Jim.

