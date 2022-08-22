As you may have heard, Dr. Anthony Fauci has announced that he’ll be stepping down as NIAID Director and Chief Medical Adviser to President Joe Biden this December. Gotta get it over with before the GOP takes back the House in January, you know.

We’d be lying if we said we’re going to miss him, but in the spirit of good sportsmanship, let’s take a few minutes to remember some of the most important things he’s done for us, specifically during the COVID pandemic, as well as how the MSM helped him to accomplish those things.

Or, even better, let’s turn things over to Jim Geraghty to lead us on a stroll down Memory Lane:

Wait a second … Jim, are you suggesting that Dr. Fauci was, in fact, not beyond reproach?

That’s exactly what he’s suggesting. And he’s right.

Oh, yes. It’s important that we give a good amount of credit to the MSM, too, for working so hard to elevate Fauci’s legacy into the heavenly stratum.

If the MSM actually did their jobs, no one who read Fauci’s goodbye statement would be mourning his impending departure. Because they’d be fully aware of all the times and all the ways that Fauci had played fast and loose with the truth in order to maintain his grip over Americans’ everyday lives.

As usual. Thanks again, Jim.

***

