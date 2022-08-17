MSNBC opinion piece argues — poorly — that the end of Roe v. Wade ‘directly serves white supremacists’ horrifying plot’

We’ve never accused MSNBC of publishing thoughtful, reasonable, well argued takes on various issues … and we’re not going to start today.

No, we’re just going to shine yet another spotlight on yet another objectively awful MSNBC opinion piece. This one:

In a post-Roe world, white supremacists are becoming even more emboldened. https://t.co/y1tMRgZKju — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 15, 2022

Mkay.

We may have missed it when it was originally published on August 14, but please rest assured that the intellectual rot is still quite fresh:

Reports late last month of the arrest of a former Marine with ties to a neo-Nazi group highlight the dangerous and somewhat convoluted relationship between white extremists and the state of reproductive rights in the United States. The man, identified as a leader of the neo-Nazi group Rapekrieg, was reportedly spearheading a mass murder of minorities and mass rape of “white women to increase production of white children,” according to Rolling Stone. (Twitchy editor’s note: Rolling Stone, the same outlet behind the UVA frat rape hoax.) The horrific revelations are a reminder that white supremacy, male supremacy and violent extremism go hand in hand. Minorities and white women are targets of an ideology that both seeks to reduce nonwhite populations and to increase white ones. For this and other white supremacist extremist groups, the mass murder of minorities and the mass rape of white women are twin goals oriented toward maintaining a white majority nation. … White women aren’t only victims of this worldview; women play an active role across the far-right spectrum, including some actively promoting women’s roles in restoring white birth rates. In 2017, one white supremacist extremist mother issued a “white baby challenge” on social media, urging other white women to have at least as many white babies (six) as she had birthed. The challenge came on the heels of a tweet from then-Iowa Rep. Steve King in which he warned: “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.” …