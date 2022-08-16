Do you ever get the feeling that the loudest and most dedicated #NeverTrump voices would sooner starve themselves to death than stop talking about Donald Trump? You do? Good. Because you’re right.

The Bill Kristols and Rick Wilsons and Tim Millers and David Frums of the world saw a golden opportunity in Donald Trump, an opportunity to make bigger names for themselves by pretending to be stunning and brave conservatives when really all they wanted was to ingratiate themselves with the Left. They call Donald Trump a grifter, and they’re arguably right about that. But game recognizes game, and they’re just as bad, if not worse, than Trump is. They’re supposed to be better than him. Honest. Principled.

They’re not. And our friend Amy Curtis is rightly sick and tired of watching them preen about honor and integrity and morality when they’re way down there, gleefully wallowing in the muck and filth. In yet another of her typically fantastic threads, Curtis took them to the woodshed for their greed and cravenness masquerading as stunning bravery — and for their prominent roles in getting us into the horrific political and economic and moral mess we’re currently in and show no signs of getting out of:

I’m gonna go off because I’m just that fed up. For years, the GOP pundit class pushed weak, ineffective candidates. Guys who talked about taxes while letting the left steamroll education, culture, news media, social media. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 16, 2022

Those candidates lost. Repeatedly. 2012 was a very WINNABLE election. And what did Romney do when they accused him of giving a woman cancer and other horrible, not-true things? He shrugged. He didn’t fight. He just took it. “Dignity.” Fighting back was beneath him. Or something. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 16, 2022

Come the 2016 election season, many Republican voters wanted someone who’d “fight back.” And Donald Trump did.

And he was rewarded for that not just by Republicans, but by liberals and media Guardians of Truth who thought that the more they propped him up, the harder he’d fall to Hillary Clinton.

Every Republican, for as long as I can remember, has been the reincarnation of Hitler every election cycle. The left HATED Dick Cheney from 2000-2008. And now? He’s their hero for speaking out against Trump. But when he sheds this mortal coil, they’ll dance and spit on his grave. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 16, 2022

Dick Cheney will once again be the Murderous War Criminal Who Shot His Friend in the Face.

Every single member of the Washington Generals of Punditry has betrayed every principle they claimed to have. On abortion. On taxes. On foreign policy. Every last one. And why? Because hating Trump is more important and lucrative than those principles. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 16, 2022

“Lucrative” is the key word there. The toads at the Lincoln Project, for example, have made out like bandits thanks to their obsession with Donald Trump. And they’re immensely proud of themselves for that!

And even though we’ve seen right through their schtick for years now, as time passes, they only lean into it harder. It’s worth sh*tting all over Republicans and conservatives for them, not just financially, but also in terms of social clout. It’s been truly sickening to watch.

They have literally endorsed Democrats — including the barley sentient vegetable currently occupying the Oval Office — because of their unhinged hatred of Trump. And his voters. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 16, 2022

And instead of trying to figure out how they got Trump in the first place — because they had a HUGE HAND in it — they double down on calling voters stupid and deplorable & a slew of other pejoratives because it gets them head pats from the media/left. Who still hate them anyway. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 16, 2022

They hope that in hitching their wagons to the Left they once claimed to oppose, they’ll be among the last to drown when it all goes under. But no one’s gonna show up to save them. Because they’re the ones who helped blow up the dam.

Because while they were fawning over absolutely milquetoast candidates the left was making headway in schools and culture. Now? Your white kid is likely to learn he’s a horrible racist simply because of his skin color. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 16, 2022

Your daughter could be brainwashed into thinking she’s a boy because her teacher told her so. Good luck trying to be a white, cis, hetero person trying to break into publishing these days. Good luck trying to find kids books that don’t show fellatio or other woke garbage. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 16, 2022

Parents were labeled terrorists — TERRORISTS — for speaking out at school board meetings. By the federal government. While Antifa and BLM and Jane’s Revenge burn your cities to the ground. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 16, 2022

If you had your business shut down, couldn’t visit your dying loved ones, couldn’t have a funeral while you watch George Floyd get multiple ones, and BLM/Antifa march through the streets during COVID, thank the GOP pundit class. Who did NOTHING to defend your rights. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 16, 2022

Like every other social/cultural issue, they expected you to bend over and take it. And when someone tries to stand up to the nonsense — DeSantis — they whine about dictators and the breakdown of norms. When what they mean by norms is “doing things our way, even if it sucks.” — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 16, 2022

And when a candidate like DeSantis comes along, who is an alternative to Trump — they say he’s just like Trump because they want to go back to the McCains and Romneys and Jebs. News flash: we aren’t. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 16, 2022

So if you want to get rid of Trump, stop obsessing over your hatred of him. Start endorsing Republican candidates who aren’t Trump. Instead of, you know, Democrats. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 16, 2022

And for the love of God, spend ten minutes reflecting on how we got here today, and how you played a big part in it. Maybe talk to normal people outside the Beltway about life and politics. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 16, 2022

All of this will fall on Principled Conservatives™ deaf ears, of course, but we’re proud to be right there with Amy, shouting it from the rooftops.

***

Related:

Amy Curtis gets to the heart of leftists’ outrage over SCOTUS decisions destroying ‘democracy’ in fantastic thread

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!