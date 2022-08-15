David Roberts left Vox nearly two years ago. But he’s been keeping plenty busy, rest assured.

These days, he runs a newsletter and podcast about clean energy and politics. And he’s just as smug and out of touch as he ever was.

Check out his recent thread, in which he explains why exurban and rural conservatives flock to Trump rallies and other redneck rube activities and events:

One thing I think about alot: the exurban & rural places in which US conservatives live are utterly bereft of public spaces. Church attendance is declining. There are virtually no civic groups & associations left. These people live in *profoundly* alienating circumstances. — David Roberts (@drvolts) August 14, 2022

This is one explanation of the mania with which they flocked to Trump rallies. These folks just don't get together much; they live their lives in their houses, their trucks, & Walmarts. Increasingly, their only real communities are online (& utterly toxic). — David Roberts (@drvolts) August 14, 2022

It will come as no surprise to anyone that I lay at least a large portion of the blame on car culture. — David Roberts (@drvolts) August 14, 2022

David’s right about that: no one should be even remotely surprised that he’d say something so dumb.

FYI, I have a pod coming next week on the many physical, psychological, and social benefits that come from living in low-car and car-free cities. Among those benefits: greater social trust. — David Roberts (@drvolts) August 14, 2022

I think, on some brainstem level, conservatives know this. Social trust and reactionary conservatism are precisely negatively correlated. — David Roberts (@drvolts) August 14, 2022

And let’s face it: conservatives only operate on a brainstem level, right?

Final note before I go walk my dogs: the reason this isn't better understood in the US is that US cities are horribly designed and squander many of the opportunities for greater connection and community. — David Roberts (@drvolts) August 14, 2022

I was raised in small towns; spent my entire youth in small towns; spent 100s of hours driving around the southeast on rural highways through small towns. The idealized fantasy of small-town life that people On Here still defend simply does not match my experience. — David Roberts (@drvolts) August 14, 2022

Maybe it doesn’t match his experience because he’s an insufferable prig whose fellow small-towners simply couldn’t stand to be around him.

Yeah, that’s probably what it was.

Rural folks don't have real communities because they don't ride the subway or hang out at Starbucks. pic.twitter.com/Z3rjHNz0Gr — Regs (@r3gulations) August 15, 2022

That is what David Roberts actually believes.

What a twerp.

Imagine thinking that living in huge cities with people stacked on top of each other with high crime rates and rampant homelessness makes you MORE trusting and caring of people? LOL. Out of touch. Entirely. You think driving cars is what makes people feel isolated? Insane https://t.co/Xi47Y1N2jA — AllBrie Bear (@NotReallyABear2) August 15, 2022

What? It’s amazing that the most insulated people say stupid things like this. He thinks he’s dunking on people he’s never met and knows nothing about only to show himself as the one who is in an isolated bubble. https://t.co/tTArZojG2v — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 15, 2022

“Bereft of public spaces” No, there’s tons of public space- it’s just not filled with latte sipping socialists trying to tell us how to live our lives. It’s filled life, and natural wonder and peace that ‘sMaRt CiTy PeOpLe’ don’t understand. https://t.co/8xwBt00apZ pic.twitter.com/hcO4SEy9Ue — Salty (Reusable, Medical Type; 1 Each) (@anccpt) August 15, 2022

Liberals will enact policies that cause this sort of alienation and then will mock and belittle you for being alienated. These people are scum. https://t.co/DTVE308t1v pic.twitter.com/xD4ne7pLFp — Sinbad 🦧 (@SinbadTheSaiIor) August 15, 2022

People are only around David Roberts because in a city, they have to be. And he thinks this country would be a better place if more people strived to be as worldly and sophisticated as he is.

OK.

Gonna avoid angry-moralizing over this thread and I’ll just deadpan my experience: I’ve lived in the city for the past eight years, and grew up in one for my first twenty. It’s an extremely atomizing and isolating experience. https://t.co/x5wubEMEB5 — Jay (@OneFineJay) August 15, 2022

Nothing has made me feel more connected to God and my fellow man than to enjoy wide open spaces with people I care about and know, with plenty of time and space in between. My first twelve years in America, living in the burbs, in retrospect, have been amazing. — Jay (@OneFineJay) August 15, 2022

Angry-moralizing can feel good but sharing your own story is more helpful! It helps people who have similar stories find each other — Jay (@OneFineJay) August 15, 2022

Nobody wants to find David Roberts.

My husband grew up in a far more rural environment than I did and he knows more and is friendly with more people than I can even comprehend. You're an idiot. https://t.co/wozlgtcleA — Annie is OK (@Aaaannieway) August 15, 2022

